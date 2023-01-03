Environment
Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
The popular holiday resort of Phuket has been chosen as a pilot province to promote organic tourism.
The Thai Organic Consumer Association (TOCA) revealed it wants to boost organic tourism in the province in an effort to connect hotels and consumers with farmers digitally and introduce incentive reward programmes.
TOCA President Arrut Navaraj believes that information transparency would benefit everyone in the food chain, Bangkok Post reported. It would allow buyers to trace their products on the system and prevent exploitation and greenwashing.
The TOCA platform is an e-commerce platform which helps farmers sell their products directly to consumers, such as hotels and restaurants.
The association partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to drive organic tourism in Phuket in 2021.
Arrut made known that about 10 farmers have joined the scheme up to now but hopes to have more onboard soon.
“Phuket’s agricultural products are mostly from Ratchaburi province.
“The platform wants to engage more farmers from nearby provinces, such as Krabi and Phang Nga.
“As some hotels currently plant their own organic products, they can also be included on the platform.
“Current partners in Phuket include Grand Mercure Phuket Patong, Trisara Resort, Torry’s Ice Cream, and Baan Suan Pakkudthong Organic Garden.
“TOCA expects an effective output from Phuket by mid-year, and wants to expand its pilot project to other provinces, including Chiang Mai and Krabi.”
Arrut said one of the biggest challenges for TOCA is to get hotels to order organic products from farmers on the platform.
“All transactions are measured with the “Earth Point” reward system, which tallies organic product purchases and allows hotels to reduce their carbon footprint by sending food waste back to farmers.
“This system could help increase value and incentives for partnered hotels and restaurants, luring more responsible tourists to visit or hold meetings at their businesses.
“These tourists could also visit organic farms and collect their own points.
“Many hotels, both self-owned and chain hotels such as Marriott The Athenee Hotel and Grand Hyatt, have expressed an interest in joining the platform.
“In the long run, organic tourism could become a priority for all provinces across the country.”
The next step is to expand the consumer target market to expats living in the country.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus
218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Events3 days ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Expats2 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Road deaths4 days ago
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
-
News23 hours ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy1 day ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News2 days ago
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
-
Featured hotels6 hours ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?