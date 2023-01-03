Connect with us

Phuket

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Kuwaiti man recovered his mobile phone after a taxi driver stole it and threw it away, where a foreigner found it and tried to keep it. (via Phuket Express)

A lucky tourist got his mobile phone back after leaving it in a taxi in Phuket where the driver threw it away in anger. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve, with police receiving a complaint and filing a report in the wee hours of January 1. A man from Kuwait reported leaving his phone in a minivan taxi of a tour company.

The Kuwaiti man said he had contacted the driver of the minivan asking for his phone to be returned, but the driver said he hadn’t seen it or taken it. So the man filed a report with the Wichit Police about his lost or stolen mobile phone. While the police did not release the name of the driver or the tour company for which he worked, they did call the taxi driver in for questioning.

Under interrogation, the driver admitted to taking the Kuwaiti man’s mobile phone according to the Phuket Express. He said that his customer spoke badly of his driving and that it so enraged him that he swiped the mobile phone and threw it on Karon Beach.

But that’s not the end of the mobile phone story. Police were able to use the GPS tracker to trace the journey of the phone once it landed on the beach. It led them to Chalong where they put together the full story.

A foreigner found the phone in the sand while celebrating New Year’s Eve on Karon Beach. He told police that he somehow surmised that it was just an abandoned phone, available for the taking. Enjoying his good luck, he pocketed the phone and went home.

The mobile phone was recovered after its wild journey around the island. Police did not immediately confirm whether the taxi driver or partying foreigner will be charged with any crimes. But the phone has now been safely returned to the Kuwaiti tourist who thanked the police for their diligence.

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2023-01-03 14:46
"Pitiful Journey of a Phone in Phuket" would be more appropriate title for this story....

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand48 mins ago

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Crime2 hours ago

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Thailand3 hours ago

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Transport4 hours ago

Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Thailand4 hours ago

Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Thailand4 hours ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus 
Thailand5 hours ago

218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Thailand5 hours ago

Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
Thailand7 hours ago

CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Road deaths21 hours ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending