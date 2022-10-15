Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)

Click the link to watch a video: https://youtu.be/8Jietx3wTzE

Whether you’re in Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai, the street food in Thailand is sure to be a star attraction. The street food culture in Thailand is significant- the locals and foreigners love street food since it’s cheap and delicious. Thailand, especially Bangkok, is dotted with street foods on almost every soi (streets). Just walking down a road or a local market will have your stomach growling to be fed. And, upon trying some of the top street foods, you will soon be back asking for more.

As some foods indicate their origins, from the Northeast to the South, foodies will find no shortage of things to try. From grilled pork marinated in its own uniquely sweet sauce to sticky rice paired with mango, one thing about Thai dishes is that they incorporate all flavours from sour to spicy in most of their recipes. Here are some of the famous street foods in Thailand!

Moo Ping (Grilled Pork Skewers)

This delicious street food is one of the tastiest to try, found almost everywhere, as it is trendy among Thais and locals. Translated to “grilled pork”, know that this is no ordinary grilled pork. The meat is marinated in crushed coriander roots, garlic and peppers and then slowly grilled to bring out the essence and juices.

Although the recipe can be amended, coconut milk is one ingredient that cannot be left out. The milk tenderizes the pork to make it soft and juicy. It is almost always paired with sticky rice for those who try this delicious meat on a stick. Regardless of how you consume it, Moo Ping is famous for its ability to fill you up while giving you a mouthful of flavour. You’ll be hooked!

2.Pad Kra Pao (Stir-fried Basil)

Pad Kra Pao is possibly the most famous Thai dish. It is a go-to dish among the locals, and travellers cannot help but crave it! Comprised of Thai holy sweet basil, garlic, sugar, chillis, and oyster sauce, this dish combines all flavours to create an explosion of taste. The plate uses Chinese-influenced stir-frying methods to make the spices melt together in one fantastic meal.

When eating Pad Kra Pao, ask for the condiment tray, as you can add more taste by sprinkling sugar or a vinegar chilli mix and more spices. Furthermore, the dish is best when you add a Thai-style fried egg, as it offsets some of the sauce and adds a bit more of a muted flavour. But if you cannot handle spice, don’t forget to say ‘mai phed’ because you’ll find the original taste spicy.

3.Kluay Tod (Fried Bananas)

In Southeast Asia, fried bananas are a typical dessert and snack. Thailand has also adopted the food into its street food markets as its taste is undeniably delicious. The recipe can be difficult to imitate as only natives of the area seem to have mastered its taste. The yummy snack is often matched with coconut ice cream, which can be hard to find if you aren’t in Asia. However, vanilla ice cream can also be used as a substitute. If ice cream is a bit much for you, try it hot off the pan, as this option will surely amplify the banana taste. Found almost at every street vendor cluster, fried bananas are a classic example of a dessert done right.

Thai Coconut Ice Cream

If you haven’t travelled to Thailand yet, you may not know that its desserts are light and fluffy. Thai coconut ice cream is no exception as it is like a fusion of ice cream and sorbet, creating a more delicate taste in your mouth. Brimming with coconut flavour, the dish is healthier than most Western ice cream. To make the ice cream, you don’t need to use an ice cream maker as it can be made by hand. Gather some eggs, sugar, heavy whipping cream, full-fat coconut milk, flaked coconut, and vanilla or coconut flavouring.

Don’t forget to add some mango or other fruit to top it off — or enjoy it with some delicious fried bananas! These ingredients are easy to find, and once you are all set, the ice cream will melt in your mouth in no time.

5.Som Tam (Papaya Salad)

Som Tam or Papaya Salad is the most famous dish in Northeastern Thailand. Cheap and mostly healthy, the dish is made by pounding chillies, tomatoes, papaya, and other ingredients together with a mortar and pestle. Despite the hard work of crushing together different components, this Thai salad is known for its spicy taste.

But, don’t worry if you don’t like spicy food, as when ordering, you can ask for it not to be spicy or for the cook to only use 1 chilli. It may sound like using 1 chilli is not going to make your eyes water, but when it is ground up, the spiciness of the chilli multiplies, making it much more potent than simply cutting it and may even leave your mouth on fire. Finding Som Tam is easy as almost everyone who hails from Isaan, or Northeastern Thailand eats it. Many Thais from this area seem to crave the spiciness of Som Tam, with nothing taking its place.

6.Khao Niao Mamuang (Mango Sticky Rice)

Who hasn’t heard of Mango Sticky Rice? Considering how popular Thai food has become all over the world. You’ve likely thought about this refreshing and fruity dessert at some point. And when you’re in Thailand, it’s hard to pass up the chance to try this hearty street food. This dish is simple and only requires a few ingredients. The mix of coconut milk, mango, sticky rice, and sugar results in an unrivaled, sweet treat.

Popular all over Thailand, even the capital of Bangkok, is known as “The Big Mango”. Therefore, finding mangoes in Thailand is as easy as looking up at a tree where the yellow fruit is sure to be hanging. Moreover, look no further than your local market or street vendors for that refreshing sweet taste.

7.Kai Jiao (Thai Omelette)

The Thai Omelette is possibly one of the least expensive and most fulfilling dishes. This egg and rice recipe, famous for helping people stay full longer, uses fish sauce to give it the flavour that most Thais prefer. Thai people fry the omelette using a lot of oil to make it crispy and delectable.

For a more tasty option, you can make the omelette with whatever meat you want (minced pork is the most popular). Even Thai eggplant adds a unique flavour to the dish. Put some chilli or tomato sauce with it, and you have a meal ready to fill you up while you are on the go! But, the best thing about the meal is that you can make it quickly if you are in a hurry, and it costs next to nothing for the ingredients.

Banana Roti

A popular snack and dessert, the Banana Roti’s ability to incorporate all different kinds of fillings make it a winner. And since both locals and visitors favour it, you can find it practically everywhere. Moreover, the fillings to choose from are overwhelming if you visit a large market.

Getting creative when choosing a filling is encouraged, from Nutella to chocolate sauce. Most foodies prefer bananas and chocolate, but many younger kids typically choose more candy-like tastes. After choosing a filling, watch the vendor magically fry it up. And don’t forget to enjoy the fragrance that will soon translate onto your tongue!

