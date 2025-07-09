Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

Rangers found a musket, ammo, gunpowder, and hunting knives

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
205 1 minute read
Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid
Pictures courtesy of Department of National Parks Facebook

Khao Laem National Park rangers collared an elderly poaching suspect armed to the teeth in a hidden forest hideout, highlighting Thailand’s ongoing battle against illegal wildlife hunting.

Around 11am yesterday, July 8, rangers patrolling a remote area of the park stumbled upon a longtail boat tied up along a forest stream. With no one in sight, they grew suspicious and began searching for clues.

A narrow foot trail winding away from the boat led them deeper into the jungle, where they soon discovered a makeshift shelter camouflaged among the trees. Inside, a 66 year old man, known only as Sapi, was sitting calmly as if nothing were amiss.

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid | News by Thaiger

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid | News by Thaiger

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid | News by Thaiger

But a quick search of his hut told a very different story. Rangers uncovered a muzzle-loading musket without a serial number, 15 rounds of ammunition, two bottles of gunpowder, and two razor-sharp knives believed to be used for preparing wildlife carcasses.

Related Articles

Sapi, who reportedly has no registered surname, was arrested on the spot.

“He was inside the park without permission and in possession of hunting equipment,” a ranger involved in the arrest said. “It was clear he intended to poach.”

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid | News by Thaiger

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid | News by Thaiger

The man was escorted out of the jungle and handed over to investigators at Sangkhla Buri Police Station, along with all of the confiscated gear. He now faces charges of illegal entry into a protected area and possession of firearms and hunting tools without a licence, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials say poaching remains a serious threat to wildlife populations in Khao Laem National Park, which is home to endangered species including tigers, leopards, and elephants. Rangers conduct frequent patrols and surveillance operations to crack down on offenders who exploit the dense forest for cover.

“This arrest should serve as a warning,” the ranger said. “We will continue to protect the park and its animals from those who try to profit at their expense.”

Officials urge the public to report any suspicious activities in national parks, stressing that collaboration is essential to safeguarding Thailand’s natural heritage.

Latest Thailand News
Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri Thailand News

Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid Thailand News

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

1 hour ago
New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced Thailand News

New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced

1 hour ago
Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words Bangkok News

Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

2 hours ago
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

2 hours ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

2 hours ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

2 hours ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

2 hours ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare Thailand News

Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

2 hours ago
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

2 hours ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

3 hours ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

3 hours ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

3 hours ago
Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest Business News

Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest

3 hours ago
Online date vanishes with Thai man&#8217;s pickup after resort stay Thailand News

Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

3 hours ago
Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

3 hours ago
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

3 hours ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

4 hours ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

4 hours ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

4 hours ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
205 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x