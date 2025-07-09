Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

Khao Laem National Park rangers collared an elderly poaching suspect armed to the teeth in a hidden forest hideout, highlighting Thailand’s ongoing battle against illegal wildlife hunting.

Around 11am yesterday, July 8, rangers patrolling a remote area of the park stumbled upon a longtail boat tied up along a forest stream. With no one in sight, they grew suspicious and began searching for clues.

A narrow foot trail winding away from the boat led them deeper into the jungle, where they soon discovered a makeshift shelter camouflaged among the trees. Inside, a 66 year old man, known only as Sapi, was sitting calmly as if nothing were amiss.

But a quick search of his hut told a very different story. Rangers uncovered a muzzle-loading musket without a serial number, 15 rounds of ammunition, two bottles of gunpowder, and two razor-sharp knives believed to be used for preparing wildlife carcasses.

Sapi, who reportedly has no registered surname, was arrested on the spot.

“He was inside the park without permission and in possession of hunting equipment,” a ranger involved in the arrest said. “It was clear he intended to poach.”

The man was escorted out of the jungle and handed over to investigators at Sangkhla Buri Police Station, along with all of the confiscated gear. He now faces charges of illegal entry into a protected area and possession of firearms and hunting tools without a licence, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials say poaching remains a serious threat to wildlife populations in Khao Laem National Park, which is home to endangered species including tigers, leopards, and elephants. Rangers conduct frequent patrols and surveillance operations to crack down on offenders who exploit the dense forest for cover.

“This arrest should serve as a warning,” the ranger said. “We will continue to protect the park and its animals from those who try to profit at their expense.”

Officials urge the public to report any suspicious activities in national parks, stressing that collaboration is essential to safeguarding Thailand’s natural heritage.