Thai officials dismantle wildlife trafficking network at Jam Pong

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, in collaboration with several agencies, dismantled a wildlife carcass trafficking network at Jam Pong checkpoint, arresting two Laotians with over 100 kilogrammes of rare wildlife carcasses intended for sale. Investigations are ongoing to expand the case and proceed with legal action.

Yesterday, June 25, the operation was led by Chaincharn Sriyong, head of the Office of Prevention and Suppression Support 3 (Northern Region), alongside officials from the Chiang Khong Wildlife Checkpoint, the Patrol Unit of the Conservation Area Administration Office 15, the Livestock Checkpoint Patrol Unit in Chiang Rai, and the 4th Division of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED).

The raid took place at Jam Pong, Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai province, near the Laos border. A large quantity of rare wildlife carcasses was discovered, leading to the arrest of two Laotian suspects for further investigation.

The carcasses found included two large porcupines, one clouded monitor lizard weighing 1 kilogramme, one binturong weighing 9 kilogrammes, five large porcupine carcasses weighing 23 kilogrammes, and 22 barking deer carcasses weighing 68 kilogrammes, totalling 101 kilogrammes.

The suspects, a man and a woman, both Laotian, are being detained for further investigation into the cross-border wildlife trafficking network. Meanwhile, the seized wildlife carcasses have been handed over to Wiang Kaen Police Station investigators and coordinated with the Chiang Rai Animal Quarantine Station, Department of Livestock Development, for incineration according to regulations.

This operation aligns with the policy of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, emphasising the importance of cracking down on illegal wildlife trade. It calls for increased patrols and inspections, integrating efforts with all sectors, especially in border areas and natural routes that are vulnerable to wildlife smuggling.

