Instant noodle exports increase as neighbouring countries stock up | The Thaiger

Economy
Instant noodle exports increase as neighbouring countries stock up
Craving noodles? Seems like many people stuck at home want the cheap and quick meal. Preparation is quick, the price is low, there’s flavours aplenty and they’re easy to find.
Thailand’s exports of instant noodles have gone up this year, the country’s Ministry of Commerce reported yesterday. With ridiculously low prices, a long shelf life and, let’s admit, some pretty good flavors, it makes sense why people are stocking up on cup noodles during the coronavirus pandemic.
Exports grew by 11% with an export value of US$ 57.8 million, the ministry’s Department of Trade Negotiations reported.
Thailand is the third biggest exporter of processed noodles. Over half of Thailand’s noodle exports went to neighbouring south east Asia countries. Cambodia was the largest importer, consuming half of the exports to the region, followed by Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. Last year Thailand was the third biggest exporter of processed noodles following China and South Korea.
SOURCE: Xinhua
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ministries, business leaders meet to discuss further reopenings
A meeting this weekend, chaired by the director-general of the Department of Disease Control and secretary to the Covid-19 Center for Situation Administration, discussed suggestions and assessments of businesses ready to reopen, which will be forwarded to the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha for consideration early in the week.
Representatives of the Interior Ministry and Tourism Ministry along with those of multiple business clusters in the country, came together at the Public Health Emergency Centre in Bangkok yesterday to discuss the potential of “unlocking” and reopening more businesses around May 17. The plan is part of a structured overall effort to cautiously relaunch the Thai economy and get an estimated 10 million currently unemployed workers back to their livelihoods and businesses.
Any reopening would hinge upon the continued low daily infection numbers, (currently in the low single digits and mostly imported), of the Covid-19 Coronavirus nationwide.
The specific businesses to be recommended to the PM, with strict health and safety guidelines, are shopping malls, larger restaurants, amusement parks including water parks, health and beauty like salons (including allowing hair dyeing and other services at salons that are currently open) gyms, fitness centres, spas, massage shops, meeting and seminar venues and the film production industry.
These items are only suggestions and there is no guarantee that the PM will agree to them. Any venues reopening will require strict physical distancing and hygiene measures.
May 3 heralded the first phase of reopening, which included small restaurants, outside markets, barber shops, parks and several other mostly low risk venues.
Reopening many larger venues, if and when it goes ahead, will immediately put tens of thousands of unemployed Thai workers back to work.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Former deputy PM says government should focus on solutions, not threats
Thailand’s former Deputy PM Chaturon Chaisang yesterday posted on his Facebook page and other social media that, in his opinion, the government is focusing on threats versus solutions during the current Covid-19 crisis. His post has been widely shared and gained a lot of traction in Thai-language media.
Chaisang, a former Minister of Education in addition to being a Deputy PM during the government of now exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, has long been an opponent of the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
His post said he believes that the government shouldn’t be threatening people every day if infections rise or they “misbehave” there’ll be a return to strict lockdown measures, longer curfews and more rules. He feels that this makes businesses and employees hesitant to return to work and doesn’t give them confidence in the situation ever returning to normal.
Chaisang says using the threat of business closures and impacting people’s livelihoods should never be used as punishment the way it is being used now. Instead, he suggests the government should work on solutions and strategies to help the people and sustain them during this difficult period, giving them confidence not only in the government to control the virus but also that they can return to work and take care of their loved ones.
Chaisang also opined that rather then focusing on “punishments” as he called them, of further bans and lockdowns, the government should concentrate on ways to overcome the obstacles caused by the virus and allow the people resume their livelihoods and regain their happiness, pointing out that Thailand generally ranks as one of the happiest nations in the world.
Statements like “if numbers of Covid-19 infection rise to double digits nationwide we will have further restrictions” only serve to scare people, he said, versus being clear about the issues.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News |Naewna.com
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Most Thais want restrictions lifted – NIDA poll
The National Institute of Development Association recently conducted a poll that asked 1,259 Thais from various walks of life about their thoughts on lifting the current Emergency Decree restrictions, such as the closure of businesses and the national curfew.
The poll was taken from Thursday to May 9 and comprised Thai nationals over the age of 18 from various backgrounds, gender and education levels.
A clear majority, over 80% indicated clear support for lifting the majority of “lockdown” measures based on the current low numbers and trends of Covid-19 cases in the country. This is represented by the first column on the chart in Thai.
The answers were divided into “agree,” “strongly agree,” “disagree” and “strongly disagree.”
Only 6% said they strongly disagree with lifting lockdown measures and supported keeping the current restrictions in place for an extended period.
A recent poll conducted by The Pattaya News among over 1000 foreign readers and expats on social media displayed similar results, although slightly lower than the NIDA poll. Asked about proceeding with further easing of restrictions, 71% supported lifting more restrictions and easing the lockdown further.
The NIDA poll also asked users about confidence in businesses and consumers practicing safe hygiene and physical distancing, and the majority believed that people would.
Finally, the NIDA poll showed that, despite an overwhelming majority supporting further easing of restrictions, the majority are still concerned about the potential of a second wave of the infections in Thailand.
SOURCE: NIDA
