Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent | The Thaiger

Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain's Got Talent

3 hours ago

Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain's Got Talent
A dog rescued from Thailand’s illegal meat trade brought tears to those on the TV show Britain’s Got Talent. There was silence as the story of Miracle the dog played on a screen to the audience. A photo flashed on the screen of when the dog was crushed in a cage piled high with dogs.

“When the dog rescuer first saw him she thought he was dead. But when the camera flashed… he opened an eye.”

Now, 6 years after the rescue, Miracle is a healthy dog with lots of energy. Miracle’s owner, Amanda Leask from Scotland, now has 40 dogs, 19 of them are rescue dogs.

Miracle did a quick magic trick, bringing out four of his friends that matched photos the judges had picked. Although the magic trick was nice, it was Miracle’s story that made even the stern judge Simon Cowell tear up.

The dog meat trade is an ongoing issue in Asia. The Soi Dog Foundation, a nonprofit organisation in Thailand and based in Mai Khao Phuket, cares for hundreds of dogs rescued from the meat trade. The SDF say the dogs are not humanely killed and many are tortured before being skinned alive because some believe the pain leads to the tenderising of the meat.

The Foundation says they have been successful in ending most of the dog meat trade, but continue to have undercover investigators monitor for any signs of the trade re-merging.

Watch Miracle’s special performance…

SOURCES: The Sun | Soi Dog Foundation

Trending