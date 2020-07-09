Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger | The Thaiger

Crime
Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger
Following yesterday’s fatal shooting of a volunteer ranger in Thailand’s southern Yala province, security in the province’s Muang district has been stepped up. Buddhist communities are being warned to exercise “increased caution” and to be careful of strangers, as authorities are bracing for potential attacks by southern insurgents.
The volunteer ranger was identified as 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, who was part of the 41st paramilitary battalion. He was reportedly murdered as he arrived in front of a school in Tambon Wang Phaya at about 8:30am, after returning from neighbouring Pattani province.
People entering the district by road are being subjected to searches and identification checks by police and military personnel manning checkpoints on all the roads leading to the township. Intelligence sources say some insurgents have sneaked into the district, possibly to carry out attacks on “soft targets”.
Yala and its neighbouring provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla along the Malaysian border, are home to a decades-old separatist insurgency – which to date has claimed more lives than the Palestinian conflict in the Middle East.
Read more about Thailand’s Southern Insurgency HERE and HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Activists want Thailand to lead total ban on wildlife trade
With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to sweep the globe and the World Health Organisation saying 75% of all emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, campaigners against wildlife crime say Thailand could become a global leader in helping to prevent pandemics by cracking down on poaching and ceasing to be a gateway for illegal wildlife trade. Activists believe this could help stop animal-to-human disease transmission, saying data show that the majority of emerging diseases usually originate from wet markets – where wild animals are caged and sold for food.
At a press conference yesterday to launch the global campaign “Endpandemics”, Steven Galster, the founder of nonprofit group Freeland, which campaigns against animal and human trafficking, called on the government to take more aggressive actions to ban the wild animal commercial trade. Freeland started “Endpandemics” in April when the Covid-19 pandemic exploded globally.
Galster says the nation could return to its top place in the regional fight against the illegal wildlife trade under the framework of the ASEAN Wildlife Enforcement Network. He called Thailand’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak “exemplary, resulting in some of the lowest numbers of cases and deaths in the world.”
But, he says, Thailand has left a door open for a new viral bomb to explode on its own doorstep; the illegal wildlife trade. He says there needs to be strong efforts from all stakeholders, especially law enforcement, to ban it entirely.
He believes Thailand should close its gates to wildlife traders and lead other countries by example to follow the WHO “One Health” approach that involves protecting not only people but wild animals and ecosystems.
“A new vaccine will not work against a new outbreak strain. A true, sustainable vaccine will address the root causes of these outbreaks but there needs to be a new approach not only for the protection of people but of wildlife and natural ecosystems as well. Thailand can be that global leader by becoming the first country in the world to ban all commercial trade in wild animals. “
Despite its efforts to control wildlife crime, Thailand is widely known as a regional hub for wildlife crime due to its geographic location and transport system linking it to neighboring countries. Tonnes of African ivory, rhino horn, pangolins, and their scales, snakes, tiger cubs, and all manner of wildlife and wildlife products are confiscated at Thai airports annually. The final destination of these items is usually China.
Many anti-wildlife trafficking experts say the Covid-19 pandemic has helped stop the illegal wildlife trade; China has closed its wildlife markets and banned the trade, with some exceptions.
But the order to close the markets will likely be eased as the outbreak fades.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
South
Volunteer ranger shot dead in Yala
Police report that a volunteer ranger has been shot dead by a gunman on a motorcycle in the Raman district of the southern border province of Yala this morning. According to a radio report called into the Thathong police station, the attack occurred about 8:45am in front of Prachanukroh 41 School on the Kotabaru-Thung Yang Daeng road.
Witnesses say 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, of the 41st Ranger Regiment, was returning to camp on a motorcycle. He was overtaken by 2 men on another motorcycle. The passenger fired 6 shots from a 9mm pistol, hitting him in the head and the back. Nikorn reportedly died on the spot.
2 people on a motorbike, one driving, the other brandishing a weapon, is a popular method of chasing and shooting rangers in attacks in the South.
Yala is near the Malaysian border in which the province has been the scene of a decades-long, bloody separatist movement known as the Southern Insurgency.
Police say they are still investigating the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | FacebookKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Millions of meth pills, tonnes of marijuana seized in 3 major drug hauls
In what is becoming an increasingly common story, police have announced the seizure of millions of methamphetamine pills (ya ba) and more than 2 tonnes of marijuana, among other types of illicit drugs, in 3 major anti-drug operations last week. The head of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau told a press briefing that drug agencies confiscated nearly 1.5 million methamphetamine pills, 2.4 tonnes of cannabis and 6 kilograms of ketamine, and arrested about a dozen suspects.
He says that in the first bust, in Isaan’s Sakon Nakhon province, officers seized about 400 kgs of marijuana, a Hyundai pickup, and arrested 24 year olds Peerapat Chaisunthorn and Chariya Niyompeng. In the second operation, police in Lampang province, near Chiang Rai, arrested 40 year old Songkod Sriharan, 63 year old Chaisri Kongauksorn, and Ratchanok Boonta after a traffic stop while they were making their way to Chiang Mai province. Around 1.5 million ya ba pills were confiscated.
The NSB chief says the 3 are believed to be connected to the same gang of smugglers arrested with 4 million methamphetamine pills in northern Thailand earlier this year.
In the third operation, police in Isaan’s Udon Thani province nabbed 6 suspects and seized two tonnes of marijuana and 6 kgs of ketamine. They were identified as 31 year old Mongkol Chonthanasilp, 48 year old Thanabodee Yakasem, 36 year old Bussayaporn Rangvigee, 35 year old Niroj Mingkwan, 30 year old Boonprom Laknongbu and 38 year old Patracha Taweewan.
Police froze assets suspected to have come from the men’s alleged drug dealings. In May, one of the biggest drug hauls in decades, was made in Myanmar’s Shan state.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Russian man found hanged in Pattaya shophouse accommodation
Activists want Thailand to lead total ban on wildlife trade
Outgoing army chief says no plans for US base on Thai soil
Mother and son rescued as car swept away in Pattaya’s flash floods – VIDEO
Student activists gather in Bangkok to oppose emergency decree
US Covid-19 cases surge past 3 million
Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Long weekend sees 1.4 million domestic tourists take to the road
Doctors say Covid-19 first wave may be over, but warn against complacency
UK’s Kew Green Hotels launches 7 properties in Bangkok
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway closed by flooding again – VIDEO
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
90 minute Covid-19 test at BKK being tested
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Woman survives 4 storey fall in Pattaya – VIDEO
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
- Education2 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai PM expresses concern over “travel bubbles”
- Expats22 hours ago
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
- Pattaya3 days ago
Russian woman allegedly kills own baby and survives suicide jump