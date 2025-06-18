Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns

An incident in Bannang Sata district, Yala province, resulted in the death of one soldier, identified as 22 year old Pakom Suden.

The soldier was shot in the head by a sniper yesterday, June 17, while on patrol in the village of Wang Hin, revealing the involvement of highly trained perpetrators. Pakom succumbed to his injuries at Bannang Sata Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the attack occurred as members of the 1st Infantry Company, 1st Infantry Battalion, were conducting a patrol in the Wang Hin area. The number of assailants remains unknown, and the type and calibre of the firearm used in the attack have not been identified.

Intelligence officials confirmed that this act is considered a terrorist attack in Bannang Sata district. The area has experienced similar sniper attacks on patrol units in the past, complicating security operations.

The incident occurred in a known operational zone for networks led by Abdulloh Tapato, a key figure in the region. It is believed that the sniper was exceptionally skilled, as the precision required to execute such an attack is beyond the capability of regular military personnel, reported KhaoSod.

Officials expressed concerns about the potential for further attacks, highlighting the threat posed by snipers and armed drones.

Both of these elements are reportedly present in the three southern border provinces. Without apprehending the sniper, there is a fear of more losses among both officials and residents.

In similar news, gunfire erupted in Yala as unidentified assailants armed with M-16 rifles and shotguns ambushed a security unit during a shift change, injuring two officers. Emergency responders quickly transported the wounded to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on May 17, with Lam Mai district’s radio centre reporting an attack on a security post at the base of Nang Kaew Mountain in Lam Mai subdistrict, Mueang Yala district.