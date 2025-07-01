Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

A disturbing wave of bomb scares has rattled Phuket, triggering a security crackdown at mosques as leaders vow to defend the island’s reputation as a top travel destination.

Komol Damluk, President of the Phuket Islamic Council, called for unwavering vigilance and full cooperation with police after a string of coordinated bomb threats shook the province last week.

Speaking to The Phuket News, Komol warned that such incidents must not be allowed to destabilise the community or tarnish Phuket’s image as a world-class destination.

“As soon as we became aware of the situation, we instructed police to review all CCTV footage at mosques and provided full access to assist with their investigations,” he said.

Formal notices were swiftly issued to all 63 mosques across the province. Mosque leaders were urged to tighten security measures, closely monitor religious gatherings and thoroughly vet anyone attending services or events.

“We have already uncovered evidence showing that the suspect visited Tha Chatchai Mosque to eat and pray before carrying out the planned actions later that afternoon,” Komol said.

In response, security protocols at mosques have been reinforced. Fifteen imams have been assigned to coordinate surveillance and help protect their communities.

The council also supplied crucial evidence to investigators, including vehicle details that allowed police to trace the suspect’s movements across Phuket.

“We are not standing by idly. We are working closely with the authorities at every stage, including supporting forensic evidence collection and DNA sampling. We are fully committed to ensuring Phuket’s safety,” Komol said.

The call for unity follows the discovery of five suspicious devices planted at key tourist hotspots. Police recovered one at Phuket International Airport, two at Patong Beach, another two at Surin Beach and one at the Laem Phromthep viewpoint.

Officials confirmed the devices did not contain shrapnel or enough explosives to cause mass casualties and appeared designed more to intimidate than to kill, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat stressed that while the devices were not lethal, the threats posed a serious disruption to public confidence and tourism.

Officials continue to investigate the case, vowing to track down all involved and prevent future attempts to threaten the island’s security.

Komol urged residents to stay calm but alert.

“We must all stand together to protect our province from those who seek to divide and harm.”