Phuket boosts security with 98 million baht ‘Phuket Eye’ expansion

Phuket is about to get a major security upgrade as local officials unveil plans to expand the “Phuket Eye” initiative, a groundbreaking security model aimed at making the island safer.

With crime suppression, tourist safety, and traffic management as top priorities, the initiative promises to bring peace of mind to both residents and visitors.

Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, a key figure in the programme, recently detailed the success of “Phuket Eye” during a briefing, revealing that since the start of the year, the police have apprehended 369 foreigners. Among them, 87 faced charges for illegal immigration, 65 were arrested for drunk driving, 27 for working in prohibited jobs, and 23 for drug-related offences.

Traffic management has been another major focus, with Phuket police managing to detain 28,809 foreigners for traffic violations. Among these, Russians topped the list with 3,121 offences, followed by 1,721 Chinese nationals, 1,419 British, 1,365 French, and 1,069 Indians. The city’s helmet enforcement and public vehicle management have helped significantly reduce road accidents.

This year’s Songkran festival saw no fatalities from road incidents, a stark contrast to last year’s 45 accidents with injuries during the same period.

Looking ahead, the Phuket Provincial Police are preparing to pump at least 98 million baht into the next phase of “Phuket Eye,” which will see the number of CCTV cameras more than double from 223 to 503 by next year. These cameras will be integrated with the provincial police database, ensuring footage is retained for up to 30 days, reported Bangkok Post.

This expansion aims to provide a more comprehensive and real-time approach to public safety, as well as enhance the island’s reputation as a world-class tourist destination.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert confirmed that the added security measures would bolster efforts to safeguard tourists and residents.

“With these improvements, we aim to solidify Phuket’s status as a top-tier, safe destination for tourists from around the world,” he said.