3 suspected insurgents killed in Pattani | The Thaiger

3 suspected insurgents killed in Pattani
Authorities shot and killed 3 suspected insurgents on Thursday in Pattani province in Thailand’s deep South, long the home of a bloody separatist insurgency. Security forces believe the men were planning to mount an attack during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
The shootings are the first act of violence since Malaysia’s Barisan Revolusi Nasional, or National Revolutionary Front rebels declared in early April they were was ceasing “all activities” on humanitarian grounds because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the group warned it would resume operations if Thai government forces attacked its fighters.
Piyapong Wongchan, Pattani’s chief of police, says the raid took place before dusk a village in Nong Chik district, as residents of Thailand’s mainly Muslim Deep South were preparing to break their fast at the end of the seventh day of the holy month.
“Prior to the shootout, we received intelligence that a group of insurgents took a break in the area [before] they planned to exploit Ramadan to launch an attack. This morning informants found suspicious strangers hiding in an unregistered house.”
The raid turned violent as joint security forces surrounded a house in Pakaruesong village.
“As officials were circling the house and calling them out, the perpetrators opened fire.”
Piyapong says the 3 men in the house were killed and one police officer was injured in the shootout. He says arrest warrants had already been posted for all 3 men for their alleged involvement in other crimes.
Investigators say one of the men, Yusof Mometoh, participated in an August 2016 bombing in southern Thailand outside of the Deep South, one of several bombings over two days that killed four and injured more than 30 people. Most of the attacks targetted southern tourist hotspots including Phuket and Hua Hin.
Matamesee Sa-e, the second slain suspect, has been charged with looting a gold shop last year, and the third, Abdul Yasi Pakya, has been charged for his role in the bombing of a Big C superstore in Pattani in 2017. BenarNews could not contact their survivors on Thursday.
An army spokesman say authorities have been put on alert to safeguard the region from possible bombings.
“Though Ramadan is a holy month for doing good deeds, we found perpetrators who were trying to mount attacks.”
More than 7,000 people have died in the Deep South since the insurgency reignited in January 2004. The region encompasses the Malay-speaking provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala, as well as four districts in neighboring Songkhla.
In a YouTube posting on Thursday, a BRN spokesman blamed the government for taking advantage of the Covid-19 shutdown across the region to launch the raid.
“[The] BRN condemns the Thai government for this inhumanity and we hope that all people are looking forward to managing their villages against the outbreaks and the abusive regime.”
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | BenarNews
Soldiers injured in Narathiwat bomb attack
A bomb attack in the southern province of Narathiwat has injured two army rangers. Narathiwat along with neighbouring provinces Pattani and Yala, and also known as the three Southern Border Provinces, are home to Thailand’s Southern Insurgency. The attack occured on Friday night.
Eight rangers were returning to their base when the roadside bomb went off. They had been helping with a cleaning activity at local mosque to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The homemade bomb was planted near a roadside power pole and detonated when their pickup truck passed by. The blast wounded two soldiers who were travelling in the back of the pickup truck. They were rushed to hospital.
Police, soldiers and a bomb squad who went to the scene found a heavily damaged power pole and shrapnel scattered around the area. The pickup was partly damaged, according to the Bangkok Post.
Authorities believed the bomb contained about 25 kilograms of explosive and was the work of Muslim insurgents targeting security forces.
Last week, 25 people were injured when two bombs were set off outside a Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala. Authorities there were meeting on Covid-19 prevention at the time of the explosion.
A Facebook page linked to supporters of the BRN (Barisan Revolusi Nasional), the largest insurgent group in the region, appeared to warn of an imminent attacks, and photos of the attack scene were later posted with the words “as promised.”
Police say attackers drew people to the spot by tossing a handheld explosive into the yard of the building, then remotely detonated a car bomb in front of the compound.
“While officials were meeting on Covid-19, two men on a motorcycle tossed a bomb over the fence. Later the car bomb was set off. At least 25 were injured, including the deputy director of the SBPAC. On a surveillance camera, we found a pickup truck carrying wood was parked at the site before the explosion.”
The driver left the scene with a man on a motorcycle, according to officials.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
One soldier dead, two injured in southern gunfight
A Thai soldier is dead and two others have been wounded in a gunfight between an army patrol and insurgents in the southern province of Pattani. The clash occurred about noon near Pattani Dam, near the border with Yala, yesterday. A spokesman for the Internal Security Operation Command says the patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender.
Pattani and its neighbouring provinces are home to a bloody separatist insurgency over border and religious issues, which has rocked the region for decades and seen some 7,000 deaths in the past 20 years.
On Tuesday, three insurgents were killed in an exchange of gun fire with a government force, also near Pattani Dam. That operation began a week ago after a soldier was killed and four members of a government force injured in a similar clash.
Two of the men killed in Tuesday’s operation were identified as members of the insurgent group that attacked a security checkpoint in Yala on November 6, 2019. Fifteen people were killed and another five injured in that attack.
Authorities say the operation will continue, putting pressure other southern insurgents to surrender.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
3 insurgents killed in shootout
More violence in Thailand’s restive South yesterday as three insurgents were killed in a shootout with government forces near a Pattani dam. A spokesman for Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command made the announcement today.
Pattani and its neighboring provinces are home to a bloody separatist insurgency which has rocked the region for decades.
The spokesman said the clash occurred about 5pm yesterday, the sixth day of an operation to pressure southern insurgents to surrender. The operation began on March 12 after a clash in which four members of a government force were injured.
Two of the men killed in yesterday’s operation have been identified as members of the insurgent group that attacked a security checkpoint in tambon Lamphaya in Yala’s Muang district on Nov 6, 2019 .
Fifteen people were killed and another five injured in that attack.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
