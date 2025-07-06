Police officer shot dead in Yala while on duty

A police officer was fatally shot while on patrol in Yala province yesterday, July 5. The incident occurred as the officer was exiting a convenience store in the Mueang Krong Pinang district when an unidentified assailant opened fire from across the street.

According to a report from the Yala Public Relations Department, the shooting took place at approximately 7.40pm outside a 7-Eleven store near the intersection leading to the district office in Mueang Krong Pinang, Yala province. The perpetrator’s identity and the type of firearm used remain unknown.

The victim, 32 year old Police Sergeant Thanyathep Sikkhajarn, who served as a traffic officer at Krong Pinang Police Station, was shot as he exited the store.

Initial investigations indicate that the officer, along with another colleague, was conducting a routine patrol inside the convenience store to ensure public safety.

Upon leaving the store, it is believed that the assailant, whose group and number remain unidentified, fired a single shot from an unspecified firearm, striking Sergeant Sikkhajarn. The officer sustained severe injuries and tragically succumbed to his wounds while en route to Krong Pinang Hospital’s emergency room.

In similar news, in Bannang Sata district, Yala province, a 22 year old soldier named Pakom Suden was fatally shot by a sniper on June 17 while patrolling the village of Wang Hin. The attack, believed to involve skilled attackers, resulted in Pakom being rushed to Bannang Sata Hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

The incident occurred during a patrol by the 1st Infantry Company, 1st Infantry Battalion in the Wang Hin area. Details regarding the number of assailants and the type or calibre of weapon used remain unclear as investigations continue.

Intelligence officials have classified the incident in Bannang Sata district as a terrorist attack. The region has seen previous sniper strikes targeting patrol teams, adding challenges to ongoing security efforts.