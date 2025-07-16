Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

Attack underscores ongoing unrest and security challenges in Thailand’s Deep South

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of สายตรงข่าวจริง Facebook

A group of unidentified perpetrators orchestrated a bomb attack on a unit of rangers from the 3306 Task Force in Bannang Sata district, Yala province.

The attack, which took place around 1.20pm, yesterday, July 15, left four rangers injured while on patrol in Moo 2, Ban Kue Da village. They were promptly transported to Bannang Sata hospital for urgent medical care.

According to a report from the Bannang Sata Police Station, following the incident, police, rangers, and local administrative officials swiftly arrived at the scene to investigate.

The injured officers were identified as Sergeant Peetachai Saleewa, who experienced ear ringing and chest tightness; Ranger Chatchai Nantakarnprida, who sustained minor injuries; Ranger Suwan Nantakan, who also suffered ear ringing and chest tightness; and Ranger Porncharoen Yokpoonpondee, who had similar symptoms.

The investigation revealed that the ranger unit, comprising 10 officers, was conducting a routine patrol in the village when the attackers detonated the explosive. The blast resulted in a loud explosion and injuries to the officers.

Picture courtesy of YalaToDay ยะลาทูเดย์ Facebook

Police Colonel Atthaphon Kulawongmana, the Bannang Sata Police Station chief, instructed police and village security officers to secure the area for safety.

Following this, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, along with the Yala Provincial Forensic Science Centre 10 and other relevant agencies, will conduct a thorough examination of the site.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was carried out by insurgents active in Bannang Sata district and nearby areas.

This group is believed to be attempting to demonstrate their continued capability to conduct attacks in the region, reported KhaoSod.

May be an image of 7 people

In similar news, seven people, including police officers and vendors, were injured following a series of three bomb blasts at the Pattani Red Cross Fair.

The explosions occurred at separate locations within the fairgrounds on Samanchai Sawan Road in Rue Samilae subdistrict, Mueang district, Pattani province, damaging more than 15 stalls.

