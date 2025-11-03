Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender

Victim says suspect targets multiple women previously but remains free due to unfiled complaints

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2025, 4:06 PM
60 1 minute read
Thai cosplay model sexually harassed on BTS train by repeat offender
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai cosplay model took to Facebook to share that she was sexually harassed on a BTS Skytrain yesterday, November 2, and revealed that she was not the first victim of the same man.

The model, known online as Chun Cheon, posted her account on Facebook yesterday, along with a photo of herself holding an official complaint document. In part of her caption, Chun wrote, “Today, I was groped on my bottom and secretly filmed under my skirt on the BTS.”

Chun explained that the man, believed to be a Thai national, followed her from the moment she boarded the train until she got off at her destination. He allegedly groped her, prompting her to report the incident to the BTS staff at the station.

According to the complaint document, the suspect was wearing a grey suit and black trousers. He had fair skin and a tall build. The man reportedly carried a tablet, which he is believed to have used to secretly film Chun and other female passengers.

In a video later posted by Chun, she said the man had followed her from Sai Yut Station to Lat Phrao Station. He reportedly used his suit jacket to conceal his hand while touching her and recording her.

Thai model sexually harassed on BTS
Photo via Facebook/ Chun Cheon

Chun said she tried to seek help from other passengers, but no one seemed to notice the assault, so she decided to report it to the BTS staff after leaving the train.

Chun stated that BTS officers assisted her in reviewing CCTV footage, in which the suspect’s identity and his lewd act were clearly visible. She subsequently reported the incident to Phahonyothin Police Station, and the case is now under investigation.

Sexual assault on BTS Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Chun Cheon

Chun also revealed that BTS staff had previously received multiple reports about the same man, but he has remained at large because earlier victims did not file formal complaints with the police, reporting the incidents only to BTS personnel.

Other women shared similar experiences in the comments section of Chun’s post. One woman said she was assaulted while in a crowded skytrain between Asok and Siam stations.

Others reported being harassed on public buses or other train lines, such as the Airport Rail Link. Most admitted they had not taken legal action against their attackers.

