Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

Fourteen areas across Thailand have been declared no-fly zones for drones, particularly in military regions. The Thai military is equipped with anti-drone systems along the Thai border, ready to intercept any unauthorised aerial devices.

Today, July 30, Jirayu Huangsub, Government spokesperson, announced that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has prohibited drone flights in areas that could impact national security. This decision primarily concerns border areas between Thailand and Cambodia, where drone activity without pilots has raised security concerns.

The CAAT’s directive, dated July 29, prohibits any drone flights in areas designated as restricted, prohibited, or dangerous.

These areas include:

Chanthaburi: VTP36 Khao Soi Dao Tai

VTP36 Khao Soi Dao Tai Trat: VTP37 Khao Khlong Oa, VTP38 Ko Chang – Ko Kood

VTP37 Khao Khlong Oa, VTP38 Ko Chang – Ko Kood Surin

Buriram

Nakhon Ratchasima: VTD30 West Nakhon Ratchasima Area 1 and Area 2, VTD32 Nakhon Ratchasima

VTD30 West Nakhon Ratchasima Area 1 and Area 2, VTD32 Nakhon Ratchasima Nakhon Sawan and Chai Nat: VTD33 Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat

VTD33 Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat Phetchabun and Phichit: VTD34 Phetchabun, Phichit

VTD34 Phetchabun, Phichit Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo: VTD40 Kabin Buri/Wattana Nakhon, Prachin Buri

VTD40 Kabin Buri/Wattana Nakhon, Prachin Buri Lop Buri: VTD43 (near Nakhon Ratchasima and Lop Buri)

VTD43 (near Nakhon Ratchasima and Lop Buri) Ubon and Sisaket: VTD45 (near Sisaket)

VTD45 (near Sisaket) Ubon: VTD54, VTD55 (near Ubon Ratchathani)

VTD54, VTD55 (near Ubon Ratchathani) Eastern areas: VTR62 (encompassing Sa Kaeo, Trat, Buriram, Sisaket, Chanthaburi, and Surin)

Additionally, drones are prohibited within a 9-kilometre radius of airports or temporary airfields. Jirayu stated that the Thai military and relevant aviation authorities have an advanced anti-drone system capable of neutralising foreign drones attempting to breach Thai airspace.

This system can disrupt drone control signals, ensuring no unauthorised devices can come within 1 kilometre of the border.

The CAAT is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with related agencies to ensure the safety of all flights entering and leaving the country, reported KhaoSod.

Some airlines have adjusted their flight frequencies and routes to avoid conflict zones, particularly routes heading towards Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. These adjustments are minor and remain within operational limits, ensuring continuous flight services.