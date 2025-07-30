Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

New restrictions aim to curb espionage risks and protect strategic locations

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
96 1 minute read
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Fourteen areas across Thailand have been declared no-fly zones for drones, particularly in military regions. The Thai military is equipped with anti-drone systems along the Thai border, ready to intercept any unauthorised aerial devices.

Today, July 30, Jirayu Huangsub, Government spokesperson, announced that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has prohibited drone flights in areas that could impact national security. This decision primarily concerns border areas between Thailand and Cambodia, where drone activity without pilots has raised security concerns.

The CAAT’s directive, dated July 29, prohibits any drone flights in areas designated as restricted, prohibited, or dangerous.

These areas include:

  • Chanthaburi: VTP36 Khao Soi Dao Tai
  • Trat: VTP37 Khao Khlong Oa, VTP38 Ko Chang – Ko Kood
  • Surin
  • Buriram
  • Nakhon Ratchasima: VTD30 West Nakhon Ratchasima Area 1 and Area 2, VTD32 Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Nakhon Sawan and Chai Nat: VTD33 Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat
  • Phetchabun and Phichit: VTD34 Phetchabun, Phichit
  • Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo: VTD40 Kabin Buri/Wattana Nakhon, Prachin Buri
  • Lop Buri: VTD43 (near Nakhon Ratchasima and Lop Buri)
  • Ubon and Sisaket: VTD45 (near Sisaket)
  • Ubon: VTD54, VTD55 (near Ubon Ratchathani)
  • Eastern areas: VTR62 (encompassing Sa Kaeo, Trat, Buriram, Sisaket, Chanthaburi, and Surin)

Additionally, drones are prohibited within a 9-kilometre radius of airports or temporary airfields. Jirayu stated that the Thai military and relevant aviation authorities have an advanced anti-drone system capable of neutralising foreign drones attempting to breach Thai airspace.

This system can disrupt drone control signals, ensuring no unauthorised devices can come within 1 kilometre of the border.

The CAAT is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with related agencies to ensure the safety of all flights entering and leaving the country, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Some airlines have adjusted their flight frequencies and routes to avoid conflict zones, particularly routes heading towards Cambodia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. These adjustments are minor and remain within operational limits, ensuring continuous flight services.

Latest Thailand News
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

8 minutes ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

15 minutes ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

18 minutes ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

21 minutes ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

2 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

2 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

2 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

2 hours ago
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai sees surge in demand for lottery tickets

3 hours ago
Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious farangs slam Pattaya over ‘Thai price’ double standard

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani abbot removed over 30 million baht embezzlement scandal

3 hours ago
Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army detains 18 Cambodian soldiers after border clash

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai residents brace for floods as Kok River rises

3 hours ago
Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

3 hours ago
Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Major drug bust in Sakon Nakhon seizes 500kg crystal meth

3 hours ago
Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian artillery damages Thai hospitals, costs exceed 285 million baht

3 hours ago
&#8216;Flying Giant&#8217; A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines | Thaiger Business News

‘Flying Giant’ A380 becomes a costly nightmare for airlines

3 hours ago
Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia denies second ceasefire breach, Thailand shows evidence

3 hours ago
Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident | Thaiger Road deaths

Monk dies in Bangkok motorcycle taxi accident

4 hours ago
Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery as human skull found in Samut Songkhram coconut grove

4 hours ago
Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for motorcycle theft caught on CCTV

4 hours ago
2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids | Thaiger Phuket News

2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

4 hours ago
Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting at Kamlon Festival leaves one dead, eight injured

4 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee18 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x