Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout | The Thaiger

Police in in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, aka. Korat, say the drug dealer who shot and seriously injured an undercover officer and fled, was killed in a shootout in Khong district yesterday. On Wednesday, 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot officer Song Tuaykrathok, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, after realising it was a trap, and fled to a nearby cassava plantation.

The officer was seriously injured and admitted to ICU at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. A combined team of local and provincial police then launched a manhunt, and a 30,000 baht reward was offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Yesterday at about 1pm, around 50 policemen raided a 2 storey house in tambon Non Teng, believed to be the suspect’s hideout, and ordered him to surrender. Phadungsil, who was on the upper floor of the house, opened fire on police. A firefight ensued for about 20 minutes. When the fight went silent, police cleared the house and found Phadungsip dead inside. He was hit 5 times in the chest, arm and wrist.

Officers recovered 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a 1,000 baht note in a bag near the corpse. The body was sent to hospital for an autopsy.

