Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout | The Thaiger

Crime
Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout
Police in in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, aka. Korat, say the drug dealer who shot and seriously injured an undercover officer and fled, was killed in a shootout in Khong district yesterday. On Wednesday, 38 year old Phadungsil Lohakart allegedly shot officer Song Tuaykrathok, who was posing as a buyer of crystal methamphetamine, after realising it was a trap, and fled to a nearby cassava plantation.
The officer was seriously injured and admitted to ICU at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. A combined team of local and provincial police then launched a manhunt, and a 30,000 baht reward was offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
Yesterday at about 1pm, around 50 policemen raided a 2 storey house in tambon Non Teng, believed to be the suspect’s hideout, and ordered him to surrender. Phadungsil, who was on the upper floor of the house, opened fire on police. A firefight ensued for about 20 minutes. When the fight went silent, police cleared the house and found Phadungsip dead inside. He was hit 5 times in the chest, arm and wrist.
Officers recovered 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a 1,000 baht note in a bag near the corpse. The body was sent to hospital for an autopsy.
Facemask business dispute leads to shooting
Bangkok police say a business rivalry over facemasks was the reason behind a gunfight that left a man injured in the city's Bang Khae district. Officers at Lak Song Police Station were informed early this morning that a yellow Porsche was fired at many times in front of a Bang Khae home. The injured man was sent to hospital. Initial investigation showed that the Porsche drove to the scene with 2 other cars. They reportedly parked in an alley near the house, while the Porsche was driven to park in front of the house.
Crime
Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police
In the latest development in the case of Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, police in Chiang Mai now say the key defence witness who died Thursday in a motorcycle accident was seen drinking with the other motorcyclist involved before the incident. Officers say they used CCTV video to trace the route of the 2 motorcyclists to a karaoke bar. Investigators questioned the bar owner and staff and learned that the witness, 40 year old Jaruchart Mardthong, and the other motorist, 50 year old Somchai Dawino, drank separately at the bar before the incident.
Crime
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
Police in southern province of Pattani, along the Malaysian border, are hunting for a thief on a motorcycle who snatched the bag of a woman riding pillion on another motorbike, causing her to fall, fracturing her skull and killing her. Video footage from CCTV cameras on the road in Pattani's central district shows the suspect, wearing a mask and full-face crash helmet, snatch the bag from the victim's lap. The force of the attack yanked the victim off the bike and caused her to fall and hit her head on the road.
