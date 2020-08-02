Connect with us

Economy

Survey: China travel may take a year to recover

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Survey: China travel may take a year to recover | The Thaiger
PHOTO: TTR Weekly
    • follow us in feedly

Data from the latest travel report by ITB China Travel Trends show that it’s possible – even likely – that the Chinese outbound travel market will take up to a year to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey of 200 Chinese outbound travel agents examined the anticipated travel behaviour of outbound Chinese tourists once the beginnings of recovery are seen.

The 2020 China Market Recovery Special Edition, a yearly publication, showed that 43% of 200 surveyed believe outbound travel will recover within the next 9 to 12 months at best, compared with 33% who say it will take 6 to 9 months; 20% believe it will take 3 to 6 months and only 4% say within the next 3 months. According to European Tourism Commission executive director Eduardo Santander…

“China was hit first, and should therefore be one of the first countries to recover, which would be positive for European-Chinese tourism cooperation. By the time Europe can get back to normal, China might be ready for long-haul travel again. We expect the European travel industry to recover in 2021.”

The survey showed that even with the suspension of business during the outbreak, travel agencies and travel-related companies have continued communicating with their customers; 66.5% say they communicate with stakeholders weekly, 16.5% share updates every 2 weeks, while 17% communicate on a monthly basis.

The complete version of the ITB China Travel Trends Report- The 2020 China Market Recovery Special Edition will be published on itb-china.com next month.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Thai Airways to repatriate more foreigners wanting to return to Thailand

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Thai Airways to repatriate more foreigners wanting to return to Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Thai Airways has arranged 2 repatriation flights to Taipei and 2 to Copenhagen this month, to bring back foreign nationals who were stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline’s acting president says the Taiwan flights will fly on August 5 and 14, leaving Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8:25am and arriving in Taipei at 1:05pm local time; Chansin Treenuchagron said the flights to Denmark will fly on August 16 and 30, leaving Suvarnabhumi at 6:50am and arriving in Copenhagen at 1:05pm local time. The flights will operate under tight public health safety guidelines and enforce strict social distancing regulations. Chansin says only […]

Continue Reading

Business

Trump threatens US TikTok ban

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Trump threatens US TikTok ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Business Insider

Donald Trump said yesterday that he plans to sign an executive order – perhaps as soon as today – banning the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok from the US. Such a ban would mark the culmination of national security concerns over the safety of personal data handled by TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became 1 of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates largely thanks to the app’s commercial success. Trump reportedly told reporters on Air Force One: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States. I will sign the document tomorrow.” Neither […]

Continue Reading

Business

Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Homegrown Thai delivery app Line Man is merging with its longtime partner, online restaurant review platform Wongnai Media. Line Man has secured fresh capital investment worth US$110 million (3.5 billion baht) from BRV Capital Management to bolster the new entity. The merger marks the first time any member of the Japan-based Line Group has secured a financial investment of this size for its overseas service, according to a Line Man statement. The move is expected to help Line Man as it battles other regional players like Grab, Gojek and Foodpanda in the food delivery wars. The large capital raise is […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending