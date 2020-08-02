Connect with us

Economy

Thai Airways to repatriate more foreigners wanting to return to Thailand

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai Airways to repatriate more foreigners wanting to return to Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
    • follow us in feedly

Thai Airways has arranged 2 repatriation flights to Taipei and 2 to Copenhagen this month, to bring back foreign nationals who were stranded by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline’s acting president says the Taiwan flights will fly on August 5 and 14, leaving Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8:25am and arriving in Taipei at 1:05pm local time; Chansin Treenuchagron said the flights to Denmark will fly on August 16 and 30, leaving Suvarnabhumi at 6:50am and arriving in Copenhagen at 1:05pm local time.

The flights will operate under tight public health safety guidelines and enforce strict social distancing regulations. Chansin says only 1 way tickets can be booked and there are limited seats available. The return flights are being arranged in cooperation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, the financially struggling carrier held a meeting last Thursday with holders of debentures to clarify its debt rehabilitation plan. Chansin met with 140 groups of its corporate bondholders, according to a press release issued yesterday.

The groups reportedly comprised scores of cooperatives, financial institutes and mutual funds that hold debt worth more than 70 billion baht. Executives of the troubled carrier used the meeting to clarify details of the rehabilitation and future business strategy and how the airline will repay debts and make money in future. The airline says it will submit its rehabilitation blueprint to the Central Bankruptcy Court on August 17.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 2, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    just these two countries? what about others who need to get to their country and are surviving on money transfers from friends and family?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Survey: China travel may take a year to recover

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Survey: China travel may take a year to recover | The Thaiger
PHOTO: TTR Weekly

Data from the latest travel report by ITB China Travel Trends show that it’s possible – even likely – that the Chinese outbound travel market will take up to a year to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey of 200 Chinese outbound travel agents examined the anticipated travel behaviour of outbound Chinese tourists once the beginnings of recovery are seen. The 2020 China Market Recovery Special Edition, a yearly publication, showed that 43% of 200 surveyed believe outbound travel will recover within the next 9 to 12 months at best, compared with 33% who say it will take 6 […]

Continue Reading

Business

Trump threatens US TikTok ban

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Trump threatens US TikTok ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Business Insider

Donald Trump said yesterday that he plans to sign an executive order – perhaps as soon as today – banning the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok from the US. Such a ban would mark the culmination of national security concerns over the safety of personal data handled by TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, which became 1 of only a handful of truly global Chinese conglomerates largely thanks to the app’s commercial success. Trump reportedly told reporters on Air Force One: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them from the United States. I will sign the document tomorrow.” Neither […]

Continue Reading

Business

Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 1, 2020

By

Thai delivery app merger gets 3.5 billion baht boost | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Homegrown Thai delivery app Line Man is merging with its longtime partner, online restaurant review platform Wongnai Media. Line Man has secured fresh capital investment worth US$110 million (3.5 billion baht) from BRV Capital Management to bolster the new entity. The merger marks the first time any member of the Japan-based Line Group has secured a financial investment of this size for its overseas service, according to a Line Man statement. The move is expected to help Line Man as it battles other regional players like Grab, Gojek and Foodpanda in the food delivery wars. The large capital raise is […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending