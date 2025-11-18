Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

A Thai man was killed in Cambodia after being tortured by a scam gang with metal objects and electric shocks for allegedly failing to meet work targets.

Sarawut, also known as Toto, a resident of Samut Prakan, died after being attacked with metal objects and subjected to electric shocks inside a known scam operation base in Cambodia. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of Building B, office number 218, the same location where another Thai victim, a woman named Suda from Phang Nga, was previously found dead.

News of Sarawut’s death was shared by the Eastern Region Thai Assistance Centre via social media at 6.12am today, November 18. The post highlighted the increasing violence carried out by transnational scam gangs that lure Thai nationals to work under false pretences.

“This is yet another tragic case exposing the brutality of these criminal groups. Sarawut’s death serves as a chilling reminder of how far these gangs will go to punish their victims.”

The post also alleged that a Chinese boss ordered Thai subordinates to carry out the attack. Sarawut reportedly failed to meet high financial targets demanded by the scam operation, often in the hundreds of thousands of baht, and was punished to death.

A senior friend of Sarawut, who managed to escape from the scam ring, contacted the Assistance Centre and is now safe. That friend is now working with the police and the centre to repatriate Sarawut’s body to Thailand.

Sarawut’s employer had allegedly planned to bury his body quietly in Phnom Penh, sparking fears of a cover-up. Cambodian police are now investigating the office, which is believed to be part of a larger call centre scam operation targeting Thai workers, according to KhaoSod.

Many of these centres recruit workers under the guise of legitimate employment but subject them to abuse if they fail to meet daily or weekly quotas. Some are even forced into violence, theft or online fraud schemes.

Thai officials have been urged to intervene and crack down on these operations, which continue to claim the lives of vulnerable citizens. Efforts are now underway to ensure Sarawut’s body is returned home, and justice is served for those involved in his killing.