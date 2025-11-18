Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 11:25 AM
407 1 minute read
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai man was killed in Cambodia after being tortured by a scam gang with metal objects and electric shocks for allegedly failing to meet work targets.

Sarawut, also known as Toto, a resident of Samut Prakan, died after being attacked with metal objects and subjected to electric shocks inside a known scam operation base in Cambodia. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of Building B, office number 218, the same location where another Thai victim, a woman named Suda from Phang Nga, was previously found dead.

News of Sarawut’s death was shared by the Eastern Region Thai Assistance Centre via social media at 6.12am today, November 18. The post highlighted the increasing violence carried out by transnational scam gangs that lure Thai nationals to work under false pretences.

“This is yet another tragic case exposing the brutality of these criminal groups. Sarawut’s death serves as a chilling reminder of how far these gangs will go to punish their victims.”

The post also alleged that a Chinese boss ordered Thai subordinates to carry out the attack. Sarawut reportedly failed to meet high financial targets demanded by the scam operation, often in the hundreds of thousands of baht, and was punished to death.

A senior friend of Sarawut, who managed to escape from the scam ring, contacted the Assistance Centre and is now safe. That friend is now working with the police and the centre to repatriate Sarawut’s body to Thailand.

Sarawut’s employer had allegedly planned to bury his body quietly in Phnom Penh, sparking fears of a cover-up. Cambodian police are now investigating the office, which is believed to be part of a larger call centre scam operation targeting Thai workers, according to KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Many of these centres recruit workers under the guise of legitimate employment but subject them to abuse if they fail to meet daily or weekly quotas. Some are even forced into violence, theft or online fraud schemes.

Thai officials have been urged to intervene and crack down on these operations, which continue to claim the lives of vulnerable citizens. Efforts are now underway to ensure Sarawut’s body is returned home, and justice is served for those involved in his killing.

Latest Thailand News
Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge | Thaiger Phuket News

Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge

6 hours ago
2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants | Thaiger Phuket News

2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants

6 hours ago
Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam

7 hours ago
Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours

7 hours ago
Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures

7 hours ago
Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row | Thaiger Crime News

Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row

8 hours ago
Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy

8 hours ago
Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps | Thaiger Phuket News

Austrian man arrested at Phuket airport over fake stamps

8 hours ago
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

8 hours ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

9 hours ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

9 hours ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

9 hours ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

10 hours ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

10 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

10 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

10 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

11 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

11 hours ago
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger Politics News

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

12 hours ago
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025

12 hours ago
Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket

12 hours ago
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia&#8217;s Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

12 hours ago
Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

13 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content

13 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 11:25 AM
407 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.