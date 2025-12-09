Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

A Thai businessman filed a police complaint accusing a Pakistani national of using Thai nominees to illegally run a hotel and restaurant on a property he legally purchased through a public auction in Phuket.

Nitipon Ditthawiset, an executive of ASAF Holding Company, travelled to Patong Police Station on Friday, December 5, with his lawyer to request an investigation into the alleged nominee operation involving foreign investors.

Nitipon submitted documents confirming his legal ownership of the land and buildings on the Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong. He explained that although the property belongs to his company, it is being unlawfully used by a group of foreigners and Thai nominees to operate both a hotel and a restaurant.

According to Nitipon, he purchased the property from a reputable financial institution through a public auction, paid the required deposit, and had the ownership transferred to his company on August 20. Despite this, he has been unable to proceed with his business plans.

When he checked on the property in November, he found it was still fully occupied. He showed his ownership papers to staff operating the businesses and asked them to vacate the premises, but they refused.

The operators also did not disclose the identity of the true owners to Nitipon. He then asked police to summon the people responsible, but no one has come forward. So, he initiated legal steps, including filing an eviction request with the court.

To uncover who was behind the operations, Nitipon sent people to dine at the restaurant and stay at the hotel. He later discovered that customers were instructed to transfer payments into the bank account of a Pakistani national.

This foreigner previously served as a director of the company that operated the businesses before the property was seized and auctioned, but his name is no longer listed as part of the company.

Nitipon raised his suspicion of nominee arrangements. He stressed that he urgently needs action from police and relevant authorities because the situation is causing severe financial loss.

The businessman said he must continue paying instalments and interest on the loan used to purchase the property while earning nothing from it.

Pictures shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page show the hotel and restaurant continuing normal operations, despite multiple signs Nitipon placed around the buildings asserting his legal ownership.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the progress of the investigation into the alleged nominee scheme and illegal business operations.