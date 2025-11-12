Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests

Officials target unauthorised sites linked to online fraud rings

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 10:36 AM
Photo for illustration courtesy of Commsrisk

Thailand’s Senate committee is pushing for the removal of illegal telecom towers built in forest areas that are allegedly aiding cross-border scam operations.

Committee chairperson Chiwaphap Chiwatham announced the move ahead of a committee meeting this week, revealing that numerous telecom towers suspected of supporting scam syndicates in Myanmar and Cambodia had been illegally built in protected forest areas.

“These towers are not only unauthorised, but they are a key part of criminal networks exploiting the country’s border zones.”

Chiwaphap stressed that stronger action is needed after previous enforcement efforts failed to dismantle these networks effectively.

The committee, under orders from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has prioritised the issue. Chiwaphap called for rigorous enforcement of forest protection laws, as well as the application of anti-money laundering measures to seize assets tied to criminal activity. Revenue generated from these unlicensed towers, he argued, could qualify as laundered money.

Any towers erected in forest reserves or national parks without proper permits will be targeted. To verify the legality of the structures, the committee has summoned the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to present geographical data and clarify licensing statuses.

Chiwaphap made it clear that towers which facilitate scam operations must be dismantled immediately, and those responsible should face criminal and civil charges, including asset confiscation.

Photo of Atchariya Ruangrattanapong courtesy of Bangkok Post

Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, adviser to the natural resources and environment minister and chairperson of the Help Crime Victims Club, backed the initiative, reporting that two telecom companies under NBTC regulation have already been found to have installed towers in forest areas without authorisation, according to Bangkok Post.

According to Atchariya, over 1,500 towers have been identified in border regions, with some unlicensed and potentially illegal. He warned that both the telecom firms and NBTC officials could face forest encroachment and money laundering charges.

He said that these illegal towers are crucial to the growing problem of online scams, which rely heavily on mobile networks, internet access, and fraudulent bank accounts. He also raised concerns about the widespread use of “ghost SIM cards,” fake or unregistered mobile numbers used across Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos to deceive Thai and international victims.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.