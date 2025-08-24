Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet

Ex-mule reveals dark side of cross-border fraud

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025
65 1 minute read
Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a man, previously involved as a mule for a call centre scam in Poipet, who had fled and ordained as a monk. He recounted his ordeal in Cambodia, revealing that non-compliance led to threats of violence, with some people disappearing or being abandoned at the border.

Yesterday, August 23, Police Major General Thassaphum Charuprach, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, instructed Police Colonel Phuwadech Julkasewi, superintendent of Subdivision 1, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppawat Thareecharanpat, inspector of Subdivision 1, to arrest 32 year old Sopan, also known as Phra O, following a criminal court warrant numbered 4689/2024 issued on September 25, 2024.

He faces charges of fraud by impersonation and entering false information into a computer system, causing public harm. He was arrested at a temple in Kaeng Hang Maeo district, Chanthaburi province.

The suspect had reportedly opened bank accounts used by a call centre gang to deceive victims, resulting in losses exceeding 6 million baht (US$185,300) from multiple victims. After the court issued a warrant, investigators discovered the suspect had fled to Chanthaburi and ordained as a monk, leading to his capture.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to being duped into opening bank accounts for a fee of 3,000 baht (US$92) each. Later, through Facebook, he was recruited by criminals to work in Poipet, Cambodia, with a promised salary of 20,000 to 30,000 baht (US$620 to 925) per month.

Upon arrival, he was taken to a secret location and detained with other Thai nationals who had been similarly deceived. His role involved facial scans to verify identities when victims transferred money. Those who refused or attempted to escape faced assault or disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Following the freezing of the bank accounts, the call centre gang abandoned him at the border, leaving him to find his way back to Thailand. The suspect was disrobed and handed over to Prachachuen police station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Pattani man causes alarm with bomb joke on flight | Thaiger Crime News

Pattani man causes alarm with bomb joke on flight

37 minutes ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for transporting stolen motorcycles | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for transporting stolen motorcycles

47 minutes ago
Officials crack down on drug precursor chemicals at Thai border | Thaiger Crime News

Officials crack down on drug precursor chemicals at Thai border

56 minutes ago
Man arrested for smuggling meth in souvenir dolls to Japan | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for smuggling meth in souvenir dolls to Japan

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest Myanmar national wanted for theft in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police arrest Myanmar national wanted for theft in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Tragedy as boy drowns on Phi Phi Island trip | Thaiger Phuket News

Tragedy as boy drowns on Phi Phi Island trip

3 hours ago
Golden green pit viper surprises after python sighting in Ang Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Golden green pit viper surprises after python sighting in Ang Thong

4 hours ago
Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet

4 hours ago
Banglamung raid: Woman arrested for illegal e-cigarettes and drugs | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung raid: Woman arrested for illegal e-cigarettes and drugs

4 hours ago
Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click

4 hours ago
Cambodia and Thailand collaborate on border landmine clearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia and Thailand collaborate on border landmine clearance

4 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for child exploitation in adult content case | Thaiger Crime News

Thai couple arrested for child exploitation in adult content case

5 hours ago
Thailand crackdown on misuse of student visas by foreigners | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand crackdown on misuse of student visas by foreigners

5 hours ago
Tropical Storm Kajiki set to bring heavy rain to 55 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical Storm Kajiki set to bring heavy rain to 55 provinces

5 hours ago
South Korean man held in Thailand for laundering crypto into gold | Thaiger Crime News

South Korean man held in Thailand for laundering crypto into gold

5 hours ago
Beach alert: Deadly blue dragons invade Phuket shore | Thaiger Phuket News

Beach alert: Deadly blue dragons invade Phuket shore

22 hours ago
Truck driver crushed in horror crash on Pattaya highway | Thaiger Pattaya News

Truck driver crushed in horror crash on Pattaya highway

23 hours ago
Thailand’s retirement lottery launches with new payment options | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s retirement lottery launches with new payment options

23 hours ago
Pattaya police slash crime with AI tech, new plans ahead | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police slash crime with AI tech, new plans ahead

24 hours ago
Chiang Rai airport gets 5.7 billion baht mega upgrade | Thaiger Aviation News

Chiang Rai airport gets 5.7 billion baht mega upgrade

24 hours ago
Thailand dials up emergency response with smart tech | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand dials up emergency response with smart tech

1 day ago
Thaksin dodges jail, lawyer eyes travel comeback | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin dodges jail, lawyer eyes travel comeback

1 day ago
Pattaya locals turn trash into treasure in DIY workshop | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals turn trash into treasure in DIY workshop

1 day ago
Late-night blaze: Inferno torches bikes in Phuket shop fire | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze: Inferno torches bikes in Phuket shop fire

1 day ago
Footbridge collapses in East Thailand, crushes trucks (video) | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Footbridge collapses in East Thailand, crushes trucks (video)

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025
65 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x