Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet

Police apprehended a man, previously involved as a mule for a call centre scam in Poipet, who had fled and ordained as a monk. He recounted his ordeal in Cambodia, revealing that non-compliance led to threats of violence, with some people disappearing or being abandoned at the border.

Yesterday, August 23, Police Major General Thassaphum Charuprach, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, instructed Police Colonel Phuwadech Julkasewi, superintendent of Subdivision 1, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppawat Thareecharanpat, inspector of Subdivision 1, to arrest 32 year old Sopan, also known as Phra O, following a criminal court warrant numbered 4689/2024 issued on September 25, 2024.

He faces charges of fraud by impersonation and entering false information into a computer system, causing public harm. He was arrested at a temple in Kaeng Hang Maeo district, Chanthaburi province.

The suspect had reportedly opened bank accounts used by a call centre gang to deceive victims, resulting in losses exceeding 6 million baht (US$185,300) from multiple victims. After the court issued a warrant, investigators discovered the suspect had fled to Chanthaburi and ordained as a monk, leading to his capture.

During questioning, the suspect confessed to being duped into opening bank accounts for a fee of 3,000 baht (US$92) each. Later, through Facebook, he was recruited by criminals to work in Poipet, Cambodia, with a promised salary of 20,000 to 30,000 baht (US$620 to 925) per month.

Upon arrival, he was taken to a secret location and detained with other Thai nationals who had been similarly deceived. His role involved facial scans to verify identities when victims transferred money. Those who refused or attempted to escape faced assault or disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Following the freezing of the bank accounts, the call centre gang abandoned him at the border, leaving him to find his way back to Thailand. The suspect was disrobed and handed over to Prachachuen police station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.