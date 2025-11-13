Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya

Illegal clinic reportedly targets sex workers and foreigners

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 2:38 PM
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

A fake doctor remains at large after his unlicensed clinic in Pattaya was raided and several dangerous medicines were seized yesterday, November 12. The unlicensed medical centre reportedly targeted sex workers and foreign nationals in the area.

Officers from Provincial Police Region 2 and the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office raided the unregistered clinic named Centre Pattaya Medical Clinic in the evening. The operation followed a complaint from a patient who previously sought treatment for urethritis.

The female patient claimed she visited the clinic four times, but her condition did not improve. The doctor administered injections, conducted blood and urine tests, and prescribed medication costing over 6,000 baht, but her symptoms persisted.

She later decided to seek treatment at a hospital, where a licensed doctor confirmed that the previous diagnosis from the clinic was completely inaccurate.

Police launched an investigation and found that the clinic operated on the ground floor of a three-storey commercial building in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district. The supposed doctor’s name was not listed with the Medical Council of Thailand, and the clinic itself had no official authorisation.

Illegal clinic in Pattaya raided
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

During the operation, police first sent undercover officers posing as patients with stomach pain. However, the receptionist refused treatment, claiming the doctor was unavailable.

Later, a female undercover officer posed as a sex worker and pretended to seek treatment. Once it was confirmed that the clinic was providing medical services without a licence, she signalled the waiting team. The fake doctor then made his escape in a car.

Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Police searched the unlicensed clinic and seized several pieces of evidence, including dangerous drugs, sedatives, and medical equipment, along with records showing daily and monthly income ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of baht.

The fleeing suspect was later identified as 46 year old Promthep Faipan. He reportedly ran the clinic from the afternoon until the evening, targeting sex workers and foreigners.

Officers are now gathering evidence and are expected to seek an arrest warrant against Promthep.

Dangerous medicine seized from illeal clinic in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

