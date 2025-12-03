How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year?

For many travellers and expats, the end-of-year holiday season is both a festive and logistical hurdle. Whether you’re planning a quick return to Thailand or managing your visa renewal as an expat, the Christmas and New Year period can complicate things. So, how hard is it to get a Thai visa during this busy time of year with Christmas and New Year on the way? Here’s what you need to know.

How hard is it?

Understanding the holidays’ impact on Thai Visa processing

December and early January in Thailand coincide with both international and domestic holidays. Thai government offices, including immigration and embassies, operate on a limited schedule during this time, and closures can range from one to several days, especially around December 25 and January 1, most often beyond, since everyone is returning or going back still.

The limited working days, combined with a seasonal surge in travel, can cause delays in visa processing and appointment availability. Embassies and consulates in other countries may also operate on their local holiday calendars, which can further affect processing times.

Common scenarios for a Thai visa during Christmas & New Year

Depending on your situation, your experience with the Thai visa process during the holidays can vary greatly. Here’s a breakdown:

1. Tourists or visitors applying from abroad

If you’re abroad and plan to enter Thailand in late December or early January:

Visa-on-arrival and visa-exempt entries generally remain available as usual at airports and borders.

and generally remain available as usual at airports and borders. However, applying for a tourist visa in advance (especially single or multiple-entry tourist visas) from a Thai embassy or consulate can be slower due to office closures and backlog.

(especially single or multiple-entry tourist visas) from a Thai embassy or consulate can be slower due to office closures and backlog. Many embassies recommend applying at least 2 to 3 weeks in advance during the holiday period.

2. Expats inside Thailand (Visa renewals or extensions)

For expats living in Thailand, planning is essential:

Thai immigration offices typically close for several days over the New Year period.

typically close for several days over the New Year period. Last-minute extensions (like 30-day tourist visa extensions or 90-day reporting) can be stressful to complete before the office break.

(like 30-day tourist visa extensions or 90-day reporting) can be stressful to complete before the office break. If your visa expiration date falls close to the holiday, you may want to visit the immigration office well in advance to avoid complications or potential overstay.

Visa types to consider during the holiday rush

Several visa types are commonly affected during this season:

Tourist Visas (TR) : If applying abroad, allow extra processing time. If already in Thailand, extensions must be submitted before your current permission to stay expires.

: If applying abroad, allow extra processing time. If already in Thailand, extensions must be submitted before your current permission to stay expires. Visa Exemptions : Still usable at entry points but be cautious of high traffic at border crossings and airports.

: Still usable at entry points but be cautious of high traffic at border crossings and airports. Special Long-Term Visas: Visas like the Thailand Elite Visa (Thailand Privilege), Digital Nomad Visa (DTV), or Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa may involve coordination with agencies or official bodies that are closed during this period.

It’s worth noting that many applicants use visa services or facilitators to assist with documents and deadlines. These providers are also subject to holiday closures, and delays can occur if you’re relying on them to complete your application or renewals.

If you’re planning to come into Thailand over Christmas or New Year, remember that you must complete your Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before your flight. Travellers who prefer an alternative option to the official government portal can use this private service, which allows you to submit your TDAC information in advance through a separate, guided process to help you avoid last-minute issues during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Strategies to avoid holiday visa stress

To make the process smoother, consider these planning tips:

Apply early : Whether you’re applying for a tourist visa abroad or extending your visa inside Thailand, avoid last-minute filings.

: Whether you’re applying for a tourist visa abroad or extending your visa inside Thailand, avoid last-minute filings. Book immigration appointments ahead : Some immigration offices allow you to book online.

: Some immigration offices allow you to book online. Prepare documents in advance : Many delays happen due to missing or incorrectly filled-out paperwork.

: Many delays happen due to missing or incorrectly filled-out paperwork. Monitor your visa expiry date closely : Make sure you’re not cutting it too close to the holidays.

: Make sure you’re not cutting it too close to the holidays. Avoid border runs during peak travel: Land borders can be packed and subject to unexpected closures or delays.

Can you still enter Thailand easily during Christmas and the New Year?

In short: Yes, but with caution and understanding that there are some limitations or problems that will occur. If you’re entering visa-exempt or with a valid tourist visa, you’ll generally face no problem entering Thailand even during the holidays. Flights may be more crowded and expensive, but the visa part is usually straightforward if planned correctly.

If you’re already in Thailand and nearing your visa expiration, don’t delay. Immigration queues and shortened office hours make it important to handle your paperwork before the rush.

Getting a Thai visa during Christmas and New Year isn’t impossible, but it requires planning, awareness of office schedules, and realistic expectations about processing delays.

✈️ Flying to Thailand for the holidays? Submit your Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) through this alternative service ✈️

Whether you’re a tourist flying in for the holidays or an expat needing to renew your stay, a proactive approach will save you stress and help ensure you spend your holiday enjoying Thailand—not stuck in immigration lines.

Disclaimer: Visa policies and timelines can change. The information presented here reflects general conditions as of now. Readers are strongly encouraged to consult with their local Thai embassy, consulate, or immigration office for up-to-date requirements before making travel or visa decisions.

The Thaiger key summary

Visa processing slows across late December and early January as immigration offices and embassies operate on reduced schedules.

Demand spikes from tourists and expats create backlogs, making appointments and renewals harder to secure than usual.

Entry into Thailand remains generally smooth for visa-exempt and tourist visa holders, but overall travel congestion increases noticeably.