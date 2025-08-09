Chained body found at Phang Nga pier sparks murder probe

A grisly murder investigation is underway in Phang Nga after the body of a woman was found chained to two concrete dumbbells near a community pier.

The chilling discovery was made yesterday, August 8, near the Ban Tha Yai pier in Mueang district. Police Lieutenant Pheerawit Chaichanyut of Khok Kloi Police Station, leading the case, said officers responded with Kusoltham Foundation rescue workers after receiving a call from shocked locals.

The victim, whose identity, address, and nationality are still unknown, was wearing grey shorts and a brown round-neck T-shirt. Police estimate she had been dead for around two days before being found in the murky waters.

Upon closer inspection, officers found a heavy chain wrapped tightly around her neck, secured with two concrete dumbbells. Investigators believe the method was intended to weigh the body down and conceal it underwater. Despite this, the body drifted close to shore, where it was discovered.

The corpse has been sent for a full autopsy to confirm the cause of death and whether the victim was alive before entering the water. Police have not ruled out murder, with the weighted restraints strongly suggesting foul play.

Local community leaders and neighbouring districts have been contacted to check for any missing persons that match the victim’s description. CCTV footage from the pier and surrounding waterways is also being reviewed in an attempt to trace suspicious movements in the days before the discovery, reported KhaoSod.

“This is a serious case, and we are treating it as a possible murder,” Pol. Lt. Pheerawit said. “The way the body was weighted down points towards an attempt to conceal it.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact police immediately, especially those who may have noticed unusual activity near the Ban Tha Yai pier.

In a similar case, a decomposed woman’s body was found inside a locked suitcase weighted with two 10-kilogramme dumbbells in Ban Chang, Rayong in February.

A fisherman discovered the case near Khlong Phayun after detecting a foul odour. The victim’s identity remains unknown due to severe decomposition, though she had shoulder-length hair.