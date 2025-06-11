Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

Fatal accident raises alarm over road safety

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred yesterday when a mother and her nine year old daughter died after their motorcycle was hit by a cement truck.

The incident, reported at 5.30pm, yesterday, June 10, took place on Sai Mai Road near Soi Sai Mai 51 in Bangkok. Police Lieutenant Thanongsak Duangphu, an investigator from Sai Mai Police Station, coordinated with forensic doctors from Bhumibol Hospital and rescue units from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to examine the scene.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the lifeless bodies of a 38 year old woman and her daughter. The mother suffered a severe head injury, while her daughter, still in her school uniform, lay beside her.

The child’s school bag and books were scattered across the road. Nearby, an orange-and-white Yamaha Fino motorcycle was found overturned on the pavement. The other vehicle involved was a yellow cement mixer truck.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mother had picked up her daughter from school and was riding in the left lane of Sai Mai Road. As they made their way home, the cement truck allegedly drove alongside and collided with their motorcycle, causing both the mother and daughter to be fatally injured at the scene.

The police initially arranged for the bodies to be sent to the hospital and detained the cement truck driver for questioning and legal proceedings. The family will later be allowed to collect the bodies for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a devastating collision between a motorcycle and a truck transporting a prefabricated house left a woman dead and her son seriously injured.

The accident took place on June 9 along Highway 1086 (Phitsanulok–Wat Bot Road), near a noodle shop in Mueang district, Phitsanulok. Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasong Sanoem-im, deputy inspector of Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station, responded to the scene alongside rescue teams from the Phitsanulok Rescue Association.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

