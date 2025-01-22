Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

A warning has emerged in Khon Kaen regarding an alleged child abduction gang after a mother recounted an incident involving her four year old daughter nearly being taken by a stranger. Police have confirmed that no missing child cases have been reported.

A Facebook user posted about a child abduction gang in action yesterday, January 21, claiming her daughter was almost taken by the group. The post mentioned that two children aged between two and three had disappeared in Tha Phra and urged caution. The post attracted significant attention before it was deleted.

When approached by reporters, the woman declined an interview but shared some CCTV footage. The footage captured the moment her four year old daughter was nearly abducted by a stranger. The video showed the girl playing in a sand pile at a local market in Sila subdistrict, Mueang district, Khon Kaen province.

A man was seen loitering around the child, eventually attempting to grab her arm. Fortunately, a market vendor familiar with the family and the girl called out her name, prompting the stranger to quickly walk away. The mother shared the story on social media to alert others about potential dangers.

Police Colonel Phumee Eakala, head of Tha Phra Police Station, stated that investigations conducted by three on-duty investigators revealed no reports of child abductions or missing children. Further checks with a local group chat, comprising police officers, village heads, community leaders, local politicians, and leaders from the three subdistricts under the jurisdiction of Tha Phra Police Station, confirmed no such incidents had occurred in the area, reported KhaoSod.

