Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal38 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
82 1 minute read
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor
Photo courtesy of Getty Images

A warning has emerged in Khon Kaen regarding an alleged child abduction gang after a mother recounted an incident involving her four year old daughter nearly being taken by a stranger. Police have confirmed that no missing child cases have been reported.

A Facebook user posted about a child abduction gang in action yesterday, January 21, claiming her daughter was almost taken by the group. The post mentioned that two children aged between two and three had disappeared in Tha Phra and urged caution. The post attracted significant attention before it was deleted.

Advertisements

When approached by reporters, the woman declined an interview but shared some CCTV footage. The footage captured the moment her four year old daughter was nearly abducted by a stranger. The video showed the girl playing in a sand pile at a local market in Sila subdistrict, Mueang district, Khon Kaen province.

A man was seen loitering around the child, eventually attempting to grab her arm. Fortunately, a market vendor familiar with the family and the girl called out her name, prompting the stranger to quickly walk away. The mother shared the story on social media to alert others about potential dangers.

Related Articles

Police Colonel Phumee Eakala, head of Tha Phra Police Station, stated that investigations conducted by three on-duty investigators revealed no reports of child abductions or missing children. Further checks with a local group chat, comprising police officers, village heads, community leaders, local politicians, and leaders from the three subdistricts under the jurisdiction of Tha Phra Police Station, confirmed no such incidents had occurred in the area, reported KhaoSod.

In a similar report, a warning has been issued regarding a suspected child abduction vehicle, leading to the closure of schools and increased vigilance among locals in Chiang Rai. The alert follows reports of a suspicious man attempting to abduct children on January 15.

Latest Thailand News
Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand Crime News

Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand

15 seconds ago
Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri Thailand News

Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri

2 minutes ago
Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers Crime News

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

4 minutes ago
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

14 minutes ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March Finance

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

23 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims Crime News

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

25 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container Thailand News

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

27 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor Crime News

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

38 minutes ago
Family demands justice after cyclist&#8217;s death in Chiang Rai Crime News

Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

41 minutes ago
Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

42 minutes ago
Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond Thailand News

Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

59 minutes ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized

1 hour ago
Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya Crime News

Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya

1 hour ago
Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured Crime News

Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured

1 hour ago
Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat Crime News

Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat

1 hour ago
Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival Aviation News

Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers Crime News

Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers

2 hours ago
Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights Bangkok News

Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights

2 hours ago
Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities Thailand News

Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities

2 hours ago
Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals Politics News

Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals

2 hours ago
Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide Bangkok News

Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide

2 hours ago
Deadly crash in Bangkok&#8217;s Chatuchak leaves two women dead Bangkok News

Deadly crash in Bangkok’s Chatuchak leaves two women dead

2 hours ago
48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket Phuket News

48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert

3 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal38 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
82 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

4 minutes ago
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

14 minutes ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

23 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

25 minutes ago