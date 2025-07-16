Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

Police bust crafty shipment after bolt from Bangkok hides six million street hits

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
297 1 minute read
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting
Picture of the Port of Brisbane courtesy of Infrastructure Magazine

Three Aussie men have been charged after nearly 600 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, enough for six million hits, was found sewn into fabric rolls shipped from Thailand in a smuggling operation straight out of a crime thriller.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers swooped on the cargo at the Port of Brisbane on July 4, after eight wooden crates labelled as “UV protective fabrics” raised suspicions.

Inside, they uncovered a staggering 597kg of methamphetamine carefully wrapped into 200 rolls of material, a haul with an estimated street value in the hundreds of millions.

Rather than move in straight away, authorities swapped out the drugs and delivered the shipment to a warehouse in Bowen Hills, Brisbane, while keeping it under surveillance.

According to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the three men, aged 22, 24 and 28, all from New South Wales, were spotted lurking near the warehouse.

“Two of the men allegedly began to unravel the rolls of fabric, as the 24 year old attended a business to buy an electronic scale to allegedly weigh the illicit drugs they were expecting,” the AFP and ABF said in a joint statement.

During raids on the warehouse and two vehicles, officers seized four mobile phones, around AU$7,000 (149,000 baht) in cash, tools thought to be used to extract the drugs, and the decoy shipment.

Related Articles

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting | News by Thaiger

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting | News by Thaiger
Pictures of the imported drugs courtesy of ABC News

The trio, Tony Nguyen, Ky Brendan, and Martin Nguyen, were charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug, said ABC News.

Brendan and Tony Nguyen did not appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 9. Martin Nguyen appeared via video link but was denied bail. All three remain in custody until their next court date in August.

AFP Detective Superintendent Adrian Telfer slammed the syndicate’s callousness.

“The people behind importations like this have no regard for the harm and damage that illicit drugs wreak on the Australian community every minute of every day.”

ABF Acting Assistant Commissioner James Copeman praised the operation, saying the concealment was “incredibly sophisticated” but ultimately foiled by sharp-eyed officers.

Latest Thailand News
Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student Bangkok News

Fake AMLO boss gang busted in Bangkok for scamming student

7 seconds ago
Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources Thailand News

Thai lottery predictions stir excitement with unique sources

11 minutes ago
Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish Thailand News

Lottery fever grips Kham Chanod as lucky numbers vanish

18 minutes ago
Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship Thailand News

Thailand to host 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship

26 minutes ago
Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless Phuket News

Phuket MP fury as budget crumbs leave paradise island penniless

36 minutes ago
Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok Bangkok News

Puff justice: Cops snuff out illegal cigarettes shop in Bangkok

43 minutes ago
Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok Bangkok News

Truck brake failure causes pile-up, four injured near Bangkok

1 hour ago
Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash Thailand News

Thai travel subsidy fiasco triggers backlash

1 hour ago
Missing man&#8217;s body found in forest after week-long search Thailand News

Missing man’s body found in forest after week-long search

2 hours ago
Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road Pattaya News

Wrong note: Thai man criticised for singing in middle of Pattaya road

3 hours ago
Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok Bangkok News

Asia awaits: Turkish Airlines unleashes flight frenzy on Bangkok

3 hours ago
Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan Crime News

Malaysian caught smuggling drugs worth 90 million baht in Nan

3 hours ago
RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions Thailand News

RTA ready to fence Ta Muen Thom temple amid tensions

3 hours ago
Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack Pattaya News

Ladyboyz n the hood: American left reeling after Pattaya rock attack

3 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram Crime News

Thai man’s face impaled by durian in pickup crash in Buriram

4 hours ago
Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting Thailand News

Loom and bust: Aussie men stitched up in Thai meth fabric sting

4 hours ago
Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation Thailand News

Anutin dismisses Khao Kradong land dispute investigation

4 hours ago
Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala&#8217;s Bannang Sata district South Thailand News

Bomb attack injures four rangers in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

4 hours ago
Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket Phuket News

Uzbek man arrested for abusing, stealing from girlfriend in Phuket

4 hours ago
Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts Bangkok News

Bangkok launches waste separation campaign with fee discounts

4 hours ago
Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes Pattaya News

Baht out of hell: British man in wheelchair fleeced by Pattaya babes

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning for 40 Thai provinces, flash floods likely

5 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after 9 year old daughter alleges sexual abuse by abbot

5 hours ago
Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner Pattaya News

Off her bag: Pattaya bar girl dumped as dodgy duo do a runner

5 hours ago
Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video) Thailand News

Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video)

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
297 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x