2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road

Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested a thief who snatched a bag from two Irish women as they were walking along a dark street in Chiang Mai province yesterday.

The 20 year old Irish victims filed a complaint with Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station in the early hours of the morning after one of them lost her bag to the snatcher in Soi Moom Mueang 7, Sri Phum sub-district, Mueang district, at about 3.50am.

CCTV footage showed the two women walking together along the alley when the thief approached on a motorcycle and snatched the bag from one of them.

The victims were heard screaming and chasing after the thief, but were unable to catch him as he fled on the motorcycle. They subsequently sought help from police officers.

A few hours later, officers tracked down the suspect, 39 year old Phanuwat, at a garage in Talat Kwan sub-district, Doi Saket district, where he was employed. The stolen bag, containing an iPhone 16, a hotel key, a power bank, and a portable fan, was later found at his accommodation.

Thief caught after snatching bag from Irish victims
Photo via ThaiRath

Phanuwat told police that he had been struggling financially after his contract with a state-owned company ended. He said his current income from working at the garage was insufficient to cover his expenses, which drove him to commit the theft.

He admitted he planned to sell the stolen items, but the swift police arrest prevented him from doing so.

Irish women thank police for swift arrest of snatcher
Photo via ThaiRath

The Irish victims were invited to the police station to confirm the thief’s identity and collect their belongings. In a video shared by ThaiRath, both expressed their appreciation for the quick police response and thanked the officers before leaving.

Phanuwat was charged with snatching, an offence punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht. As he used a motorcycle to commit the crime, he may face a harsher penalty.

