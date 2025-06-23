Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

Social media campaign launched to clear her name and warn other victims

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin46 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
82 2 minutes read
Photo via TikTok/ @napapaaaaaaaaaa

A Thai woman took to TikTok to plead for help after her mother impersonated her to build romantic relationships with multiple men, ultimately resulting in a death threat against her.

The victim, Noina, shared her ordeal on her TikTok account, @napapaaaaaaaaaa, on Friday, June 20. She urged TikTok users to help spread her videos to warn anyone who might be speaking with her mother, posing as her, to end the relationship.

Noina explained that her mother created social media profiles using her pictures and videos, claiming that doing so helped her negotiate with clients more effectively and generate more income for the family.

She first became suspicious after overhearing her mother having romantic phone conversations with men. Her mother also tricked her into meeting these men in person and accepted gifts and money from them under Noina’s name.

One of the men even attempted to marry Noina and visited her frequently at home, prompting her to move out of the family house in hopes of ending the situation. However, this only worsened the problem.

Thai mother impersonates daughter to talk with men
Noina | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Despite Noina’s repeated pleas for her to stop, her mother continued using her identity to communicate with more men. She even engaged in sexually explicit phone calls with them while pretending to be her daughter.

Whenever Noina contacted these men to reveal the truth, her mother would scold her and insist that she remain silent. Noina sought help from other family members to intervene and ask her mother to stop impersonating her, which led the mother to self-harm.

Recently, one of the men involved, named Jack, became enraged after learning the truth. He began stalking Noina and her real boyfriend and issued a death threat against them. Fearing for her safety, Noina decided to share her story publicly on social media.

She also posted screenshots of the fake social media accounts her mother had created to warn the public.

Thai woman suffers death threat after mother posed as her on social media
Noina and her boyfriend | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Some internet users attempted to track down Noina’s mother’s real social media accounts and demanded that she clarify the situation. In response, the mother denied the accusations, claiming she had evidence to prove her innocence, though she has never shared her side of the story.

Under Section 1562 of Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Laws, Thai citizens cannot sue their parents or biological relatives. As a result, Noina is unable to take legal action against her mother.

Thai mother imporsonates daughter leading victim to face death threat
Noina’s mother harmed herself. | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
In a similar case, another Thai woman also fell victim to her mother’s impersonation. Her mother conducted online relationships with multiple men and took money from them while pretending to be her.

In desperation, the woman announced via Facebook in May that she had severed ties with her biological mother and would no longer take responsibility for any consequences caused by her actions.

@napapaaaaaaaaaa

เราอยากให้ทุกคนช่วยเราตัดสินเหตุการณ์นี้หน่อย เราไม่ไหวแล้ว!! เรื่องเป็นงี้… #แม่เราเอารูปเราไปใช้ คุยกับผู้ชายหลายคน เหตุการ์ที่ทำให้เราต้องออกมาโพสต์อะไรแบบนี้ เป็นเพราะเราอดทนกับเรื่องนี้ไม่ไหวแล้ว เรากับแฟนเรากำลังจะโดนตามฆ่า จากผู้ชายที่แม่คุย เรื่องมีอยู่ว่า แม่เราใช้รูปเราในทุกช่องทาง ทั้ง FB IG LINE TIKTOK ลงรูปลงโพสต์อะไรมานานหลายปี และมีผู้ชายเข้ามาติดพันธ์ ผู้ชายหลายคนมีความหวังว่าจะได้คบเรา แต่เค้าไม่รู้ว่าคนที่เค้าคุยอยู่นั่นคือแม่เรา เหตุการณ์อาจจะคุ้นๆ #โหนกระแส เรื่องก่อน แต่ใช่ มันเกิดขึ้นกับเราเหมือนกัน แต่หนักตรงที่ว่า ในวันที่โดนจับได้ แม่เราไม่ยอมรับผิด และสร้างเหตุการณ์ให้เราเป็นคนผิด ใช่เราเป็นคนบอกผู้ชายคนนั้นเองว่านั่นไม่ใช่เรา เป็นแม่เราที่เค้ากำลังคุยอยู่ ผู้ชายคนนี้คุยกับแม่เรามา 3 ปีกว่า โดยที่คิดว่าเป็นเรา และแวะเวียนมาที่บ้านตลอด โดยที่ไม่เคยเจอเรา เอาของฝากมาให้บ่อยๆ ฝากแม่เราบ้าง ฝากยายเราบ้าง ฝากน้องเราบ้าง แต่เราไม่เคยได้รับอะไรพวกนี้ ผู้ชายเริ่มลงลึกความสัมพันธ์ เริ่มจริงจัง เริ่มหวัง เราพยายามหาช่องทางติดต่อผู้ชายคนนี้ เพื่ออธิบายความจริงให้เค้าฟัง แต่เค้ากลับไม่เชื่อ ไปเชื่อแม่เรา หลังจากที่เราพยายามบอกความจริงผู้ชายคนนั้น แม่เรากลับต่อว่าเรา ให้เราอยู่เงียบๆ ทำไมต้องไปบอกความจริง เราพยายามที่จะพูดความจริงทุกอย่าง แต่ผู้ชายกลับโมโห และเลือกที่จะเชื่อแม่เราที่พยายามดันทุรังโกหก ทำให้เราเกิดความไม่ปลอดภัย จะมีการบุกมาทำร้ายเรา จะมาถึงที่ที่เราอยู่ เราอยากให้สังคมช่วยเรา เราคนเดียวหยุดแม่เราไม่ได้ **แม่ใส่ร้ายเราว่าเราเป็นคนคุยกับผู้ชายคนนี้เองตั้งแต่แรก แม่เพิ่งมาคุยให้ช่วงหลัง บอกว่าเราไปติดผู้ชายใหม่ แม่ไม่อยากให้เราคบกับคนนี้ เราเลยโกรธเพราะหลงผู้ชายมากเลยทำให้ทิ้งทุกอย่าง ทิ้งบ้าน ทิ้งงาน ทิ้งมือถือ แม่ไม่อยากให้เลิกกัน เลยไปเอามือถือเรามาคุยต่อ เผื่อว่าวันนึงเราจะกลับมา และบอกว่าแม่รับผิดเอง ลูกแม่มันไม่ดีเอง** (ประเด็นคือ เราไม่เคยทำอะไรแบบนี้เลย ทั้งหมดที่พูดมาแม่แต่งเรื่องทั้งหมด และโยนความผิดให้เรา และตอนนี้ผู้ชายดันเชื่อคำที่แม่เราโกหก และขู่จะฆ่าเรากับแฟน) ***ซึ่งในความเป็นจริง เราไม่เคยคุยกับผู้ชายคนนี้แต่แรก ไม่รู้จัก ไม่ว่าจะในฐานะอะไรก็ไม่เคยคุย เคยเจออยู่บ้าง ไม่เกิน 2 ครั้ง แต่จะเป็นการที่แม่หลอกให้เราไปเจอ ให้เหตุผลว่าไปหาลูกค้าเป็นเพื่อนหน่อย*** จริงๆเรื่องนี้มีดีเทลรายละเอียดเยอะมาก ให้พิมพ์คงพิมพ์ไม่หมด แต่เราบอกเลย นี่ไม่ใช่การพูดลอยๆ ทุกอย่างเรามีหลักฐาน เราไม่ใช่คนผิด เราไม่ได้เป็นคนทำ ทุกอย่างแม่เราทำทั้งหมด เราอยากให้แม่เราหยุด หากใครที่เห็นโพสต์นี้ เหตุการณ์ครั้งนี้ หรือใครที่กำลังคิดว่าคุยกับเราอยู่ นั่นไม่ใช่เรา นั่นแม่เรา เค้ากำลังหลอกพวกคุณ เราเคยบอกให้แม่เราหยุด แต่เค้าไม่หยุด เชื่อเราเถอะ เราเก็บเรื่องนี้มาหลายปีแล้ว ผู้ชายคนนี้ ไม่ใช่คนแรกที่โดน และไม่ใช่คนแรกที่ทำให้เรารู้สึกไม่ปลอดภัย แม่เราไม่มีเหลือความเป็นแม่คนตั้งแต่เอารูปเราไปใช้หลอกคนอื่นแล้ว เราไม่มีลูกเรายังรู้สึกว่าสิ่งไหนควรทำ สิ่งไหนไม่ควรทำ และที่น่าสลดใจไปกว่านั้นคือ แม่เราไม่มีสำนึก ไม่ยอมรับผิด ไม่สลดต่อเหตุการณ์นี้ ไม่มีความเป็นห่วงชีวิตเรา และยังแต่งเรื่องขึ้นเรื่อยๆ เหมือนเค้าจะทำให้มันเป็นเรื่องจริงให้ได้ เราอยากขอคนละ 1 แชร์ ถ้าเราตัดสินเค้าไม่ได้ เราอยากให้สังคมช่วยเราตัดสิน เสียงเราคนเดียว มันดังไม่พอที่จะทำให้เค้าหยุดและเลิกพฤติกรรมนี้ ใครรู้จักคนที่มีสื่อ มีเสียง ช่วยเราหน่อย ขอแรงคนไทยใส่ใจกัน #โหนกระแส #พุทธอภิวรรณ #คนไทยใส่ใจกัน

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – น้อยหน่า ขนาด 1 กิโล – น้อยหน่า ขนาด 1 กิโล

