Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

A Thai woman took to TikTok to plead for help after her mother impersonated her to build romantic relationships with multiple men, ultimately resulting in a death threat against her.
The victim, Noina, shared her ordeal on her TikTok account, @napapaaaaaaaaaa, on Friday, June 20. She urged TikTok users to help spread her videos to warn anyone who might be speaking with her mother, posing as her, to end the relationship.
Noina explained that her mother created social media profiles using her pictures and videos, claiming that doing so helped her negotiate with clients more effectively and generate more income for the family.
She first became suspicious after overhearing her mother having romantic phone conversations with men. Her mother also tricked her into meeting these men in person and accepted gifts and money from them under Noina’s name.
One of the men even attempted to marry Noina and visited her frequently at home, prompting her to move out of the family house in hopes of ending the situation. However, this only worsened the problem.
Despite Noina’s repeated pleas for her to stop, her mother continued using her identity to communicate with more men. She even engaged in sexually explicit phone calls with them while pretending to be her daughter.
Whenever Noina contacted these men to reveal the truth, her mother would scold her and insist that she remain silent. Noina sought help from other family members to intervene and ask her mother to stop impersonating her, which led the mother to self-harm.
Recently, one of the men involved, named Jack, became enraged after learning the truth. He began stalking Noina and her real boyfriend and issued a death threat against them. Fearing for her safety, Noina decided to share her story publicly on social media.
She also posted screenshots of the fake social media accounts her mother had created to warn the public.
Some internet users attempted to track down Noina’s mother’s real social media accounts and demanded that she clarify the situation. In response, the mother denied the accusations, claiming she had evidence to prove her innocence, though she has never shared her side of the story.
Under Section 1562 of Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Laws, Thai citizens cannot sue their parents or biological relatives. As a result, Noina is unable to take legal action against her mother.
In a similar case, another Thai woman also fell victim to her mother’s impersonation. Her mother conducted online relationships with multiple men and took money from them while pretending to be her.
In desperation, the woman announced via Facebook in May that she had severed ties with her biological mother and would no longer take responsibility for any consequences caused by her actions.
