Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights

SpiceJet has announced new daily services linking Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket, one of Thailand’s most popular holiday hotspots. The flights are timed to coincide with the busy winter travel season.

According to the airline, the Delhi–Phuket service will begin on October 31, followed by the Mumbai–Phuket route on November 6. Tickets are already on sale through SpiceJet’s website and mobile app, with fares starting from around 14,000 Indian rupees (5,900 baht) one-way from Delhi and approximately 9,000 rupees one-way from Mumbai.

The journey takes about four to five hours, making it a convenient short-haul international option for Indian tourists keen to escape to Thailand’s beaches.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said the expansion reflects the airline’s commitment to strengthening its international network.

“We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world’s most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network. With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand’s pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.”

With this expansion, SpiceJet now operates flights to two major Thai destinations, Bangkok and Phuket, giving travellers more flexibility, according to Mathrubhumi.

Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, remains a top attraction for tourists worldwide. Known for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and bustling nightlife, the island also offers water sports such as snorkelling, scuba diving, and surfing. Visitors can take island-hopping tours to the famous Phi Phi Islands and Phang Nga Bay, or explore cultural landmarks like Old Phuket Town and the towering Big Buddha statue.

Thailand is still one of the top three international leisure destinations for Indians, thanks to its visa-on-arrival policy, affordability, and short flight times. Last year alone, Indian arrivals ranked among the highest, underlining the strong demand for improved air connectivity.

The move also places SpiceJet in direct competition with carriers such as IndiGo and Thai Airways, which already serve Phuket and Bangkok. Analysts say the increased competition could result in more affordable fares for travellers as airlines jostle for a share of the booming Indian outbound tourism market.