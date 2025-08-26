Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video)

Border clampdown reveals scale of illicit cross-country networks

Picture courtesy of @mymin_ball TikTok

In the district of Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, Thai officials intercepted an attempt to smuggle Thai goods into Cambodia.

While patrolling at Ban Nong Prue, Moo 7, Phan Suek subdistrict, the Burapha Task Force and the 1204th Ranger Company identified two suspicious people pushing carts loaded with large sacks. Upon noticing the officials, the suspects abandoned the carts and quickly fled across a canal into Cambodia.

Upon inspection, the officials discovered an array of Thai products intended for illegal export to Cambodia.

Among the items found were Ajinomoto monosodium glutamate, Mitr Phol sugar, Sriracha chilli sauce, Mali sweetened condensed milk, Cetaphil skincare products, Bioderma facial cleansers, Mae Kulap black sesame balm, Takab cough lozenges, Antacil Gel HH antacid, TV Lone Lotion for itching, arthritis medication known as 90, male hormone blockers, Amlodipine for high blood pressure, Benista and Fenita dietary supplements, sportswear from ALO POLO and MARDI, dresses and skirts, and Yamaha exhaust guards.

Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of @mymin_ball TikTok

This incident underscores the ongoing demand for Thai goods in Cambodia, despite official declarations against using Thai products, reported KhaoSod.

The continuous smuggling activities highlight that Cambodian consumers still rely heavily on Thai imports, indicating the persistent appeal and necessity of these products in the region.

@mymin_ball กกล.บูรพาฯ สนธิกำลังหน่วยงานความในคง สกัดจับสินค้าลักลอบส่งเขมร ของกลางเพียบ ทั้งของกิน ของใช้ และแบรนด์เนม เมื่อเวลา 17.30 น. วันที่ 24 ส.ค. 68 กกล.บูรพา , ฉก.อรัญประเทศ , กองร้อยทหารพรานที่ 1204 (ชค.ทพ.12) ,ม.พัน 30 เข้าลาดตระเวนในพื้นที่บ้านหนองปรือ หมู่ 7 ต.ผ่านศึก อ.อรัญประเทศ จ.สระแก้ว หลังได้รับรายงานว่ามีการลักลอบนำสิ่งของออกนอกประเทศ โดยระหว่างปฏิบัติหน้าที่ เจ้าหน้าที่ได้พบชายต้องสงสัย 2 คน กำลังเข็นรถเข็น 2 คัน ที่บรรทุกกระสอบขนาดใหญ่เต็มคัน เมื่อชายต้องสงสัยเห็นเจ้าหน้าที่ก็รีบทิ้งรถเข็นไว้ ก่อนจะวิ่งหนีข้ามคลองน้ำใสไปยังฝั่งประเทศกัมพูชาอย่างรวดเร็ว เจ้าหน้าที่จึงเข้าตรวจสอบสิ่งของในรถเข็นทันที จากการตรวจสอบ พบสินค้าไทยจำนวนมากที่เตรียมลักลอบส่งออกนอกประเทศ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังนี้ สินค้าอุปโภคบริโภค: ผงชูรส ยี่ห้ออายิโนะโมะโต๊ะ, น้ำตาลกรวดมิตรผล, ซอสพริกศรีราชา, นมข้นหวานยี่ห้อมะลิ ผลิตภัณฑ์บำรุงผิวและเครื่องสำอาง: ครีมทาผิว CETAPHIL, ผลิตภัณฑ์ทำความสะอาดผิวหน้า Bioderma ยาและผลิตภัณฑ์เสริมอาหาร: ยาหม่องงาดำ, ยาอมแก้ไอ ตราตะขาบ 5 ตัว, ยาน้ำลดกรด ANTACIL GEL HH, ยาสำหรับทารักษาอาการคัน TV LONE LOTION, ยารักษาโรค Torcozia 90 mg, ยาต้านฮอร์โมนเพศชาย Androcur 100 mg, ยารักษาโรค Amlopine, ผลิตภัณฑ์เสริมอาหาร BENISTA และ FENITA เสื้อผ้าและเครื่องประดับ: ชุดกีฬา ALO, POLO, MARDI, ชุดเดรสและกระโปรงแบรนด์หรู LOUIS VUITTON และ GUCCI, เสื้อ ADIDAS, เสื้อ POLO, กางเกง MARVEL, ชุดนอนลายชินจัง และลายดอกไม้, รองเท้าผ้าใบ ADIWEAR, รองเท้าสตรี และฟองน้ำดันทรง อื่นๆ: หลอดบรรจุภัณฑ์ และแผงกันท่อไอเสีย YAMAHA หลังการตรวจยึด เจ้าหน้าที่ได้นำสิ่งของทั้งหมดไปตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียดที่กองร้อยทหารพรานที่ 1204 ก่อนจะส่งมอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ศุลกากรอรัญประเทศ เพื่อดำเนินการตามขั้นตอนทางกฎหมายต่อไป สำหรับการลักลอบนำสินค้าไทยส่งออกไปยังประเทศกัมพูชาครั้งนี้ ตอกย้ำให้เห็นว่าถึงแม้จะมีการประกาศไม่ใช้สินค้าไทย แต่การลักลอบนำสินค้าไทยออกไปสู่ประเทศกัมพูชายังคงมีอย่างต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งแสดงให้เห็นว่า สินค้าไทยยังเป็นที่ต้องการและประเทศกัมพูชายังคงต้องพึ่งพาสินค้าจากไทยอยู่ #อรัญประเทศ #สระแก้ว #ทหาร #ไทย ♬ Heroes Are Calling – Smash Into Pieces

In similar news, Thai military forces in Ranong arrested a Thai man accused of smuggling three tonnes of clams from Myanmar across the Kra Buri River, an operation that authorities say resulted in major tax losses. The arrest took place during a late-night border patrol.

Colonel Apichai Rueangrit, commander of Task Force Infantry Regiment 25, said the operation was based on intelligence from the 2521st Infantry Company, in coordination with the Special Task Force Infantry Regiment 25 and Pak Chan Police Station. The units were monitoring illegal activities along the Kra Buri district border.

Officers had received reports of frequent smuggling at a natural pier in Moo 5, Pak Chan subdistrict. Shortly after midnight, the patrol spotted a long-tail boat carrying white sacks crossing from Myanmar, leading to the interception and arrest.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
