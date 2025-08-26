Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video)

In the district of Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, Thai officials intercepted an attempt to smuggle Thai goods into Cambodia.

While patrolling at Ban Nong Prue, Moo 7, Phan Suek subdistrict, the Burapha Task Force and the 1204th Ranger Company identified two suspicious people pushing carts loaded with large sacks. Upon noticing the officials, the suspects abandoned the carts and quickly fled across a canal into Cambodia.

Upon inspection, the officials discovered an array of Thai products intended for illegal export to Cambodia.

Among the items found were Ajinomoto monosodium glutamate, Mitr Phol sugar, Sriracha chilli sauce, Mali sweetened condensed milk, Cetaphil skincare products, Bioderma facial cleansers, Mae Kulap black sesame balm, Takab cough lozenges, Antacil Gel HH antacid, TV Lone Lotion for itching, arthritis medication known as 90, male hormone blockers, Amlodipine for high blood pressure, Benista and Fenita dietary supplements, sportswear from ALO POLO and MARDI, dresses and skirts, and Yamaha exhaust guards.

This incident underscores the ongoing demand for Thai goods in Cambodia, despite official declarations against using Thai products, reported KhaoSod.

Loading…

The continuous smuggling activities highlight that Cambodian consumers still rely heavily on Thai imports, indicating the persistent appeal and necessity of these products in the region.

In similar news, Thai military forces in Ranong arrested a Thai man accused of smuggling three tonnes of clams from Myanmar across the Kra Buri River, an operation that authorities say resulted in major tax losses. The arrest took place during a late-night border patrol.

Colonel Apichai Rueangrit, commander of Task Force Infantry Regiment 25, said the operation was based on intelligence from the 2521st Infantry Company, in coordination with the Special Task Force Infantry Regiment 25 and Pak Chan Police Station. The units were monitoring illegal activities along the Kra Buri district border.

Officers had received reports of frequent smuggling at a natural pier in Moo 5, Pak Chan subdistrict. Shortly after midnight, the patrol spotted a long-tail boat carrying white sacks crossing from Myanmar, leading to the interception and arrest.