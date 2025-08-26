Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended

Court orders community service and licence suspension after viral checkpoint altercation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
77 1 minute read
Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @marie_broenner

A Thai actress faces two months’ imprisonment after confessing to drunk driving and refusing an alcohol test at a checkpoint in Bangkok on Sunday, August 24. Her sentence was suspended for two years.

The 33 year old actress, Marie Broenner, and her alleged boyfriend, businessman Asakon “Boss” Singsikornkun, were caught on a viral video arguing heatedly with police officers at a checkpoint on Pradit Manutham Road.

Marie and Boss were stopped while travelling in a green Porsche with Boss’s teenage daughter. The trio had reportedly attended a party and consumed alcohol before Marie encountered a police checkpoint while driving after they had left the party.

Police ordered the actress to undergo a breathalyser test, but Boss told her not to comply. He even attempted to evade the situation by claiming connections with a senior police officer.

Despite repeated requests from officers, Marie refused the test. Police consequently concluded that she was intoxicated and charged her with drunk driving. Boss was also charged with insulting and obstructing police officers on duty.

Thai actress refuses alcohol test at checkpoint resulting in two month jail
Photo via DailyNews

The couple appeared at the Criminal Court on Monday, August 25, for further legal proceedings. Marie reportedly confessed, leading to a sentence of two months’ imprisonment and a fine of 4,000 baht.

She paid the fine, and her prison sentence was suspended for two years. She must report to officials three times within a year, perform 12 hours of community service, and her driving licence was suspended for six months.

Boss’s actions resulted in a one-month prison sentence and a fine of 10,000 baht. His sentence was suspended for one year.

Thai businessman faces 1 month jail for insulting police at Bangkok checkpoint
Photo via ThaiRath

Several Thai news agencies waited outside the court to interview the couple, but they declined to comment and left quickly after the proceedings.

Beyond Marie’s legal troubles, many netizens focused on her relationship with Boss, noting that she was once a close friend of his ex-wife, Nachjaree “Cherreen” Horvejkul. Boss and Cherreen divorced after she allegedly suffered physical abuse. An incident that drew widespread public attention last year.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

9 minutes ago
Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail | Thaiger Cannabis News

Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail

17 minutes ago
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

24 minutes ago
Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained | Thaiger Crime News

Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

38 minutes ago
Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel

51 minutes ago
Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama

1 hour ago
Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit

2 hours ago
Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments

2 hours ago
Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism

2 hours ago
Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building

3 hours ago
20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November | Thaiger Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November

3 hours ago
Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz

3 hours ago
Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets | Thaiger Crime News

Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets

3 hours ago
Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite | Thaiger Business News

Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite

3 hours ago
Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended

4 hours ago
Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video)

4 hours ago
SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch | Thaiger Aviation News

SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch

4 hours ago
Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved

4 hours ago
British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare | Thaiger Thailand News

British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare

4 hours ago
100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand

5 hours ago
Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards

5 hours ago
Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony

5 hours ago
Passenger plunges from bridge after Bangkok taxi driver falls asleep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Passenger plunges from bridge after Bangkok taxi driver falls asleep

5 hours ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 3.5 million meth tablets | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 3.5 million meth tablets

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x