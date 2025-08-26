Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended

A Thai actress faces two months’ imprisonment after confessing to drunk driving and refusing an alcohol test at a checkpoint in Bangkok on Sunday, August 24. Her sentence was suspended for two years.

The 33 year old actress, Marie Broenner, and her alleged boyfriend, businessman Asakon “Boss” Singsikornkun, were caught on a viral video arguing heatedly with police officers at a checkpoint on Pradit Manutham Road.

Marie and Boss were stopped while travelling in a green Porsche with Boss’s teenage daughter. The trio had reportedly attended a party and consumed alcohol before Marie encountered a police checkpoint while driving after they had left the party.

Police ordered the actress to undergo a breathalyser test, but Boss told her not to comply. He even attempted to evade the situation by claiming connections with a senior police officer.

Despite repeated requests from officers, Marie refused the test. Police consequently concluded that she was intoxicated and charged her with drunk driving. Boss was also charged with insulting and obstructing police officers on duty.

The couple appeared at the Criminal Court on Monday, August 25, for further legal proceedings. Marie reportedly confessed, leading to a sentence of two months’ imprisonment and a fine of 4,000 baht.

She paid the fine, and her prison sentence was suspended for two years. She must report to officials three times within a year, perform 12 hours of community service, and her driving licence was suspended for six months.

Boss’s actions resulted in a one-month prison sentence and a fine of 10,000 baht. His sentence was suspended for one year.

Several Thai news agencies waited outside the court to interview the couple, but they declined to comment and left quickly after the proceedings.

Beyond Marie’s legal troubles, many netizens focused on her relationship with Boss, noting that she was once a close friend of his ex-wife, Nachjaree “Cherreen” Horvejkul. Boss and Cherreen divorced after she allegedly suffered physical abuse. An incident that drew widespread public attention last year.