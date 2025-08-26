SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch

News airline subsidiary kicks off with A320 arrival at Don Mueang base

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Photos courtesy of Thai Smartlynx

A new player is taxiing onto Thailand’s aviation scene as Thai SmartLynx Airlines has taken delivery of its very first aircraft, an Airbus A320, signalling its ambitious entry into the country’s skies.

The 13.4 year old narrowbody jet, now carrying the Thai registration HS-SXA, touched down at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport on August 22. Previously flown by SilkAir, the A320 had been parked in Denpasar, Indonesia, since late 2024 before undergoing maintenance and making the ferry flight to its new home base.

The aircraft is powered by International Aero Engines V2500 engines, though Thai SmartLynx has not yet revealed whether it will retain the cabin layout used by its former operator.

Ownership of the aircraft sits with Asia Pacific Leasing, a special-purpose vehicle affiliated with the airline. It was acquired last year from Ireland-based TrueAero Asset Management.

While Thai SmartLynx has yet to confirm its maiden routes, the company has stated it intends to launch operations focusing on ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) services and charter flights. The carrier is currently waiting for its air operator’s certificate (AOC), which must be approved before it can take to the skies with passengers.

Industry watchers say the arrival of the first jet is a clear sign of the airline’s intent. With Thailand’s aviation sector bouncing back strongly from the pandemic, demand for flexible ACMI operators is growing rapidly, especially to serve seasonal tourist surges.

The Thai airline is part of the wider SmartLynx group, which has been aggressively expanding its ACMI and charter footprint across Southeast Asia. Its parent company, Avia Solutions Group, already operates subsidiaries such as BBN Airlines Indonesia, Ascend Airways in Malaysia, and Avion Express Philippines, alongside established operations in Europe, Latin America, and Australia.

Aviation analysts suggest the Thai offshoot could quickly become a key partner for carriers in the region looking for extra capacity during peak travel periods, reported ch-aviation.

For now, Thai SmartLynx’s A320 sits ready at Don Mueang, waiting for the final green light from regulators. Once approved, the airline will officially join Thailand’s crowded skies, hoping to carve out a niche in the booming ACMI and charter market.

