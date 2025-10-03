What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5)

How is it already the 10th month of the year? Time is surely flying by this year, and Bangkok isn’t wasting a single weekend. Everything you can imagine is happening in the city, from a toddler’s abstract art show to a haunted rave, vintage treasure hunting, and climate-driven meetups.

If your calendar is still empty, here’s our curated list of things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5).

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5)

Want to explore new music? Check out our list of upcoming music festivals in Thailand for 2025.

Ghone Atelier Solo Exhibition at CURU Gallery

Date & Time: Until Sunday, October 5

Location: CURU Gallery

Price: Free entry

Bangkok’s youngest abstract artist is already getting his own solo show. Yep, CURU Gallery is putting the spotlight on Ghone Atelier, the work of little Ghone who was born in 2022 and has somehow managed to create over 40 paintings before even turning three.

He uses toys, fruit, and whatever else he can grab to splas colour in a way that feels totally free and alive. Some people even compare his style to early Pollock. At his solo art exhibition in Bangkok this weekend, you can see 18 of his originals.

Vintage Revival 2025: The Found & Reels at Gaysorn Amarin

Date & Time: Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 12, 10am to 9pm

Location: Forum, G Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Price: Free entry

Made By Legacy’s Vintage Revival is back with The Found & Reels. If you love a good rummage, it’s basically a playground full of treasure. You can find vintage rugs rolling out beside iconic movie posters, vinyls, mid-century furniture, clothes, art, and curious little objects you didn’t know you wanted until you spot them. It’s the perfect combination of flea market and gallery, with more than 30 vendors taking part of the showcase.

Ghost Liquor 2 at Chang Chui Creative Park

Date & Time: Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5, 3pm to 12am

Location: Chang Chui Creative Park

Price: Free entry

Halloween comes early in Bangkok, so get your costume ready. Chang Chui Creative Park is hosting Ghost Liquor 2, a three-day party with a haunted rave atmosphere. Entry is free, but with over 150 drink labels and 300 wild mixes floating around, your wallet might not stay untouched.

There will be more than 50 food stalls, too, with Sun Valley Thailand leading the charge. And if you’re up for a scare, the ghost story zone is packed with local legens telling tales that’ll creep into your head long after.

Climate Playground: Connect Creatives for Climate Action at Bangkok 1899

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 4.30pm

Location: Bangkok 1899

Price: Free – Register to join

Bangkok Climate Action Week is taking a playful turn with Climate Playground: Connect Creatives for Climate Action. Youth from across Thailand will gather with LCOY to hammer out fresh policy ideas during the day. But once the sun goes down, it changes into a hangout with music, art, and plenty of ways to meet people.

You can speed-connect with strangers, wander a handcraft market, check out installation with hidden climate messages, or just dance to the live sets.

Energy ∞ Infinite by Ju Percussion Group at Thailand Cultural Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 7pm

Location: Thailand Cultural Centre

Price: Start from 1,700 baht – Tickets are available via ThaiTicketMajor

Born out of Taipei in the 80s, Ju Percussion Group has turned percussion into something that feels alive and almost theatrical, so don’t miss out on their live performance in Bangkok this Saturday. They’ve played in over 35 countries, so they know how to put on a show. The night swings from Gérard Lecointe’s 3 Epilogues to Gene Koshinski’s wild BeyonD the bEnd, before delighting you with Balinese gamelan and Taiwanese myths.

The Swifties Night: The Party of a Showgirl at Speakerbox

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 8pm

Location: Speakerbox

Price: 499 baht (early bird) / 599 baht (normal) / 799 baht (at the door) – Tickets are available via Eventpop

Bangkok Swifties, how excited are you about Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Party of a Showgirl? Welcome this new era with a party at Speakerbox. Run For Cover Fest and Who’s Ur Party are lining up DJ sets from every era, so you’ll be screaming the old stuff and dancing through new tracks.

There’s kareoke if you’re brave, drage queen Gisele Rafael bringing cabaret drama, and themed drinks to keep the night going. The whole place will be decked out in all-things-Taylor, with a photo corner and friendship bracelets, of course.

Four Hands with 20 Chapel at Penthouse Bar + Grill

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 5.30pm (dinner) / Sunday, October 5, 11.30am to 3pm (brunch)

Location: Penthouse Bar + Grill

Price: 4,500++ baht per person (dinner) / 3,200++ baht per person (brunch)

If you’re into steak, this one’s worth marking down. Park Hyatt Bangkok is teaming up with Melbourne’s 20 Chapel for a two-day collab where you can taste prime Australian cuts cooked to perfection.

Chef Corey Costello, whose restaurant sits at #93 on the World’s Best Steak Restaurants list, joins Executive Chef Daniel Masters for a menu built on fire, flavour, and serious skill. You can enjoy it as a full dinner experience on Saturday or leisurely brunch on Sunday.

Bangkok International Film Festival at various venues

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, October 15

Location: Various cinemas across Bangkok

Bangkok’s movie scene is getting its big comeback. After 16 years off the map, the Bangkok International FIlm Festival is finally lighting up cinemas across the city with more than 200 films and 40 countries.

It opened last week with Thailand’s very own Death Whisperer 3 and will be closed with Japan’s Kokuho. In between, you can watch movies like South Korea’s No Other Choice, Kazuo Ishiguro’s A Pale View of Hills adaptation, and Germany’s Cannes Jury Prize winner Sound of Falling. There are also a Thai showcase and film market for you to explore.

That’s Bangkok’s first weekend of October in a nutshell. With art, parties, films, and food all fighting for your attention, the only tricky part is choosing where to go.