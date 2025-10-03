What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5)

Toddler art shows, haunted raves, film festivals, and Taylor Swift parties - here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya13 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
1,668 5 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5) | Thaiger
Vintage Revival 2024. Image via Made By Legacy

How is it already the 10th month of the year? Time is surely flying by this year, and Bangkok isn’t wasting a single weekend. Everything you can imagine is happening in the city, from a toddler’s abstract art show to a haunted rave, vintage treasure hunting, and climate-driven meetups.

If your calendar is still empty, here’s our curated list of things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5).

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 3 to 5)

Want to explore new music? Check out our list of upcoming music festivals in Thailand for 2025.

Event (click to jump to section) Date Location Price Highlight
Ghone Atelier Solo Exhibition Until October 5 CURU Gallery Free entry Bangkok’s youngest abstract artist shows 18 colourful originals at age three.
Vintage Revival 2025: The Found & Reels October 3 – 12 Gaysorn Amarin Free entry A treasure-hunter’s dream with rugs, vinyls, posters, fashion, and vintage finds.
Ghost Liquor 2 October 3 – 5 Chang Chui Creative Park Free entry A haunted rave with 150+ drinks, food stalls, and a ghost story zone.
Climate Playground October 4 Bangkok 1899 Free – Register A creative climate action hangout with music, markets, and hidden messages.
Energy ∞ Infinite by Ju Percussion Group October 4 Thailand Cultural Centre From 1,700 baht A global percussion group blends classical, Balinese gamelan, and myths.
The Swifties Night October 4 Speakerbox 499–799 baht A Taylor Swift party with DJs, karaoke, drag cabaret, and themed drinks.
Four Hands with 20 Chapel October 4–5 Penthouse Bar + Grill 3,200–4,500++ baht World-class chefs serve prime Australian steak in dinner and brunch menus.
Bangkok International Film Festival Until October 15 Various cinemas Varies The festival returns after 16 years with 200 films from 40 countries.

Ghone Atelier Solo Exhibition at CURU Gallery

Ghone Atelier Solo Exhibition at CURU Gallery Bangkok
Ghone Atelier Solo Exhibition. Image via CURU Gallery

Date & Time: Until Sunday, October 5

Location: CURU Gallery

Price: Free entry

Bangkok’s youngest abstract artist is already getting his own solo show. Yep, CURU Gallery is putting the spotlight on Ghone Atelier, the work of little Ghone who was born in 2022 and has somehow managed to create over 40 paintings before even turning three.

Related Articles

He uses toys, fruit, and whatever else he can grab to splas colour in a way that feels totally free and alive. Some people even compare his style to early Pollock. At his solo art exhibition in Bangkok this weekend, you can see 18 of his originals.

Vintage Revival 2025: The Found & Reels at Gaysorn Amarin

Vintage Revival 2024 in Bangkok
Vintage Revival 2024. Image via Made By Legacy

Date & Time: Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 12, 10am to 9pm

Location: Forum, G Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Price: Free entry

Made By Legacy’s Vintage Revival is back with The Found & Reels. If you love a good rummage, it’s basically a playground full of treasure. You can find vintage rugs rolling out beside iconic movie posters, vinyls, mid-century furniture, clothes, art, and curious little objects you didn’t know you wanted until you spot them. It’s the perfect combination of flea market and gallery, with more than 30 vendors taking part of the showcase.

Ghost Liquor 2 at Chang Chui Creative Park

Ghost Liquor 2 at Chang Chui Creative Park
Ghost Liquor 2. Image via Chang Chui Creative Park

Date & Time: Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5, 3pm to 12am

Location: Chang Chui Creative Park

Price: Free entry

Halloween comes early in Bangkok, so get your costume ready. Chang Chui Creative Park is hosting Ghost Liquor 2, a three-day party with a haunted rave atmosphere. Entry is free, but with over 150 drink labels and 300 wild mixes floating around, your wallet might not stay untouched.

There will be more than 50 food stalls, too, with Sun Valley Thailand leading the charge. And if you’re up for a scare, the ghost story zone is packed with local legens telling tales that’ll creep into your head long after.

Climate Playground: Connect Creatives for Climate Action at Bangkok 1899

Climate Playground: Connect Creatives for Climate Action
Climate Playground: Connect Creatives for Climate Action. Image via Bangkok Climate Action Week

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 4.30pm

Location: Bangkok 1899

Price: Free – Register to join

Bangkok Climate Action Week is taking a playful turn with Climate Playground: Connect Creatives for Climate Action. Youth from across Thailand will gather with LCOY to hammer out fresh policy ideas during the day. But once the sun goes down, it changes into a hangout with music, art, and plenty of ways to meet people.

You can speed-connect with strangers, wander a handcraft market, check out installation with hidden climate messages, or just dance to the live sets.

Energy ∞ Infinite by Ju Percussion Group at Thailand Cultural Centre

Energy ∞ Infinite by Ju Percussion Group at Thailand Cultural Centre Bangkok
Energy ∞ Infinite by Ju Percussion Group. Image via Thailand Cultural Centre

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 7pm

Location: Thailand Cultural Centre

Price: Start from 1,700 baht – Tickets are available via ThaiTicketMajor

Born out of Taipei in the 80s, Ju Percussion Group has turned percussion into something that feels alive and almost theatrical, so don’t miss out on their live performance in Bangkok this Saturday. They’ve played in over 35 countries, so they know how to put on a show. The night swings from Gérard Lecointe’s 3 Epilogues to Gene Koshinski’s wild BeyonD the bEnd, before delighting you with Balinese gamelan and Taiwanese myths.

The Swifties Night: The Party of a Showgirl at Speakerbox

The Swifties Night in Bangkok to celebrate Taylor Swift's newest album, The Party of a Showgirl
The Swifties Night. Image via eventpop.me

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 8pm

Location: Speakerbox

Price: 499 baht (early bird) / 599 baht (normal) / 799 baht (at the door) – Tickets are available via Eventpop

Bangkok Swifties, how excited are you about Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Party of a Showgirl? Welcome this new era with a party at Speakerbox. Run For Cover Fest and Who’s Ur Party are lining up DJ sets from every era, so you’ll be screaming the old stuff and dancing through new tracks.

There’s kareoke if you’re brave, drage queen Gisele Rafael bringing cabaret drama, and themed drinks to keep the night going. The whole place will be decked out in all-things-Taylor, with a photo corner and friendship bracelets, of course.

Four Hands with 20 Chapel at Penthouse Bar + Grill

Four Hands with 20 Chapel at Penthouse Bar + Grill
Four Hands with 20 Chapel. Image via Penthouse Bar + Grill (modified)

Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 5.30pm (dinner) / Sunday, October 5, 11.30am to 3pm (brunch)

Location: Penthouse Bar + Grill

Price: 4,500++ baht per person (dinner) / 3,200++ baht per person (brunch)

If you’re into steak, this one’s worth marking down. Park Hyatt Bangkok is teaming up with Melbourne’s 20 Chapel for a two-day collab where you can taste prime Australian cuts cooked to perfection.

Chef Corey Costello, whose restaurant sits at #93 on the World’s Best Steak Restaurants list, joins Executive Chef Daniel Masters for a menu built on fire, flavour, and serious skill. You can enjoy it as a full dinner experience on Saturday or leisurely brunch on Sunday.

Bangkok International Film Festival at various venues

Bangkok International Film Festival 2025 at various venues
Bangkok International Film Festival. Image via bkkiff.co

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, October 15

Location: Various cinemas across Bangkok

Bangkok’s movie scene is getting its big comeback. After 16 years off the map, the Bangkok International FIlm Festival is finally lighting up cinemas across the city with more than 200 films and 40 countries.

It opened last week with Thailand’s very own Death Whisperer 3 and will be closed with Japan’s Kokuho. In between, you can watch movies like South Korea’s No Other Choice, Kazuo Ishiguro’s A Pale View of Hills adaptation, and Germany’s Cannes Jury Prize winner Sound of Falling. There are also a Thai showcase and film market for you to explore.

That’s Bangkok’s first weekend of October in a nutshell. With art, parties, films, and food all fighting for your attention, the only tricky part is choosing where to go.

Latest Thailand News
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

7 hours ago
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

7 hours ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

7 hours ago
Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin | Thaiger Finance

Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin

7 hours ago
Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims

8 hours ago
The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season | Thaiger Events

The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season

8 hours ago
Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht

8 hours ago
Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

8 hours ago
The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea | Thaiger Phuket Travel

The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea

9 hours ago
Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

9 hours ago
Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom

9 hours ago
Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

9 hours ago
British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post | Thaiger South Thailand News

British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

9 hours ago
Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

10 hours ago
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

10 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

10 hours ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

10 hours ago
Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman caught in 5 billion baht global laundering scheme

11 hours ago
Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother | Thaiger Thailand News

Employer pours boiling water on worker over romance with her brother

11 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man’s psychotic episode scares condo residents in Sri Racha

12 hours ago
China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms | Thaiger Politics News

China denies fuelling Thai-Cambodian border tensions with arms

12 hours ago
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

13 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

13 hours ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

13 hours ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

13 hours ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya13 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
1,668 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia