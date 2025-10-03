Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

Suspect caught on CCTV checking doors before targeting victim

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
122 1 minute read
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A young woman from Laos was attacked during a robbery at her Pattaya residence, where a man broke in, assaulted her, and fled with her phone.

The young woman, 19 year old Da (pseudonym), was alone in her room around 4am yesterday, October 2, when an unidentified man forced his way inside under the pretence of needing to use the toilet.

According to Da, she was doing laundry when the man appeared at her door. After she refused his request, he ignored her and barged into the room. He then shoved her against a wall and dragged her into the bathroom, where he tried to pin her to the floor.

She screamed and fought back, prompting the attacker to kick her in the face before fleeing with her iPhone 15, worth around 26,000 baht. Before escaping, the suspect locked the door from the outside, trapping her inside.

Her cries and banging alerted neighbours, who rushed to the scene and helped her.

CCTV footage captured the moments leading up to the assault. The attacker is described as a man of medium build, wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar, black trousers, white flip-flops, and carrying a large white backpack.

The footage shows the man checking rooms methodically before entering Da’s. Her screams were heard moments later, and the suspect was later seen fleeing the area.

Related Articles

Neighbours acted swiftly after hearing the disturbance and helped rescue Da from the locked room, reported The Pattaya News.

The victim reported the incident to Pattaya City Police Station, filing a complaint with Police Lieutenant Krittiphong Thaengkan, Deputy Inspector of Investigations.

She also submitted the CCTV footage as evidence.

In response, police launched a full investigation and are using the video and description to identify and track down the suspect.

Officers say the man could face multiple charges, including attempted rape, physical assault, and theft.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Officers stress that swift cooperation from the public is crucial in apprehending the suspect and preventing future attacks.

Latest Thailand News
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

3 seconds ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

12 minutes ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

33 minutes ago
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

55 minutes ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

1 hour ago
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in

4 hours ago
5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out | Thaiger Cafe

5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out

16 hours ago
Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy

17 hours ago
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

17 hours ago
Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub | Thaiger Phuket News

Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

18 hours ago
Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

19 hours ago
Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

19 hours ago
Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets | Thaiger Business News

Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets

20 hours ago
Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

20 hours ago
Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

21 hours ago
Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

21 hours ago
Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket

21 hours ago
Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf

22 hours ago
Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht

23 hours ago
Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

24 hours ago
Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism

24 hours ago
Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report

1 day ago
Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win

1 day ago
CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere | Thaiger Automotive

CHERY enters the Thai EV market with a grand premiere

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
122 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.