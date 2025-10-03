Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

A young woman from Laos was attacked during a robbery at her Pattaya residence, where a man broke in, assaulted her, and fled with her phone.

The young woman, 19 year old Da (pseudonym), was alone in her room around 4am yesterday, October 2, when an unidentified man forced his way inside under the pretence of needing to use the toilet.

According to Da, she was doing laundry when the man appeared at her door. After she refused his request, he ignored her and barged into the room. He then shoved her against a wall and dragged her into the bathroom, where he tried to pin her to the floor.

She screamed and fought back, prompting the attacker to kick her in the face before fleeing with her iPhone 15, worth around 26,000 baht. Before escaping, the suspect locked the door from the outside, trapping her inside.

Her cries and banging alerted neighbours, who rushed to the scene and helped her.

CCTV footage captured the moments leading up to the assault. The attacker is described as a man of medium build, wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar, black trousers, white flip-flops, and carrying a large white backpack.

The footage shows the man checking rooms methodically before entering Da’s. Her screams were heard moments later, and the suspect was later seen fleeing the area.

Neighbours acted swiftly after hearing the disturbance and helped rescue Da from the locked room, reported The Pattaya News.

The victim reported the incident to Pattaya City Police Station, filing a complaint with Police Lieutenant Krittiphong Thaengkan, Deputy Inspector of Investigations.

She also submitted the CCTV footage as evidence.

In response, police launched a full investigation and are using the video and description to identify and track down the suspect.

Officers say the man could face multiple charges, including attempted rape, physical assault, and theft.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Officers stress that swift cooperation from the public is crucial in apprehending the suspect and preventing future attacks.