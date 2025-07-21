Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

A 35 year old man reportedly under the influence of drugs, fatally attacked his 62 year old relative in Mueang Soong district, Phrae province.

The victim, Det, sustained severe injuries from two stab wounds to his back and two to his abdomen, yesterday, July 20, resulting in his intestines being exposed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The suspect, Natthawat, experiencing a drug-induced frenzy, fled to the rooftop of a house, armed with a sharp, 1-foot-long knife. Police Lieutenant Chatsiam Jaemratanasopin, an investigator from Soong Men Mueang Police Station, responded to the scene following reports of the incident.

Efforts by the police and relatives to persuade Natthawat to come down from the roof initially proved challenging. However, a local friend named Ed managed to communicate effectively with Natthawat, convincing him to surrender the weapon and descend safely. The police provided Natthawat with food and water before taking him into custody.

Investigations revealed that Natthawat had a long history of methamphetamine abuse, frequently resulting in violent episodes. Det, his relative, had likely intended to check on him but tragically underestimated the severity of Natthawat’s condition, leading to the fatal altercation.

In similar news, a 26 year old man, allegedly high on drugs, launched a violent attack on his neighbours in Chaiyaphum province, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. After the assault, he fled and was later found at a nearby temple, where he admitted to the crime.

On March 16, Police Lieutenant Witoon Phaphong-ngarm of the Nong Bua Daeng Police Station responded to a report of a knife attack in Ban Nong Ben, Moo 6, located in Nong Bua Daeng subdistrict.

Emergency responders from the district hospital and the Luang Siri rescue unit arrived to find 11 year old Tawan with stab wounds. He was given first aid before being rushed to the hospital.

At the scene, the body of 67 year old Puk, the boy’s grandfather, was discovered. The suspect, a neighbour, had already fled but was apprehended shortly after.