Spaniard arrested for brutal Koh Phangan murder | The Thaiger

Police in the southern Surat Thani province have arrested a Spanish man on the island of Koh Phangan for the stabbing death of a Chilean man. Authorities say the brutal murder took place at 1am yesterday.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene of the murder, a rented house on Koh Phangan, they found 31 year old Chang San Yu, the victim’s girlfriend, in a state of shock. Inside the home they found the body of the 41 year old Chilean man with a knife stuck into his chest. He also had multiple stab wounds to his torso and there were clear signs of a struggle in the room.

Chang told police she and her boyfriend were sleeping when the Spaniard knocked on the door. When her boyfriend opened it, the Spaniard, armed with a knife, began stabbing him, according to her report to police.

“They fought, and the Spanish man continued stabbing him until he collapsed and died in the kitchen. The attacker then fled on a motorcycle.”

When asked by police if the two men had had any prior issues or arguments, Chang said she didn’t know.

Koh Phangan police later caught up with the Spaniard after he drove his motorcycle into a ditch during a pursuit. He was taken for interrogation at Koh Phangan police station.

The Spaniard allegedly gave confusing statements, claiming that someone was trying to kill him. Police records showed the man had stolen at least three motorbikes prior to the murder.

The Bangkok Post reports the Spanish man has been charged with premeditated murder, carrying weapons in public place and theft.

