Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak

Yesterday, September 3, Thai highway police apprehended two men for illegally transporting 71 Myanmar nationals on the Wang Prachop–Phran Kratai Road in Tak province. The operation was led by Police Major General Khongkrit Lertsitthikul, alongside Police Colonel Sathit Samanphap and subsequent colleagues.

The police were alerted to the illegal transport of foreign workers from Tak province further into Thailand, leading them to plan an interception on the Wang Prachop–Phran Kratai Road. They identified two suspicious pickup trucks travelling in proximity, heavily loaded and securely covered. Signalling the vehicles to stop, they conducted a thorough inspection.

The first vehicle, a white enclosed pickup truck driven by 31 year old Boonchuay, contained three women resembling foreign workers in the front seat, lacking any travel documentation. Upon opening the rear, 37 more Myanmar nationals were discovered, comprising 22 men and 18 women, bringing the total in this vehicle to 40.

The second pickup, driven by 31 year old Piyawut, housed an additional 31 people, including 23 men and eight women, also without travel documentation. Both drivers were subsequently questioned by the police.

Boonchuay admitted to being hired by a Hmong man to transport foreign workers from a roadside area in Mueang Tak district to Talad Thai in Pathum Thani province, receiving 10,000 baht (US$310) per trip.

He confessed to having completed several such trips previously. Piyawut revealed that Boonchuay had persuaded him to accompany the journey for a fee of 5,000 baht (US$155), marking his second involvement in the activity.

Following the admissions, both drivers and all 71 foreign nationals were taken into custody and handed over to Wang Prachop Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Chon Buri province, Thai police carried out a major raid at an industrial estate on August 9, arresting 58 foreign workers suspected of illegal employment. The operation was part of a nationwide crackdown on unlawful labour practices, directed by the National Police Chief.