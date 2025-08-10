Thai police arrest 58 foreign workers in illegal employment raid

Crackdown exposes hidden network fueling unlawful workforce

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 10, 2025
243 1 minute read
Thai police arrest 58 foreign workers in illegal employment raid | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Chon Buri province, Thai police conducted a significant raid on an industrial estate, resulting in the arrest of 58 foreign workers for illegal employment. The operation, conducted yesterday, August 9, was part of a larger initiative directed by the National Police Chief to address illegal labour practices.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, oversaw the operation with the assistance of Police Colonel Man Rotthong, Chief of Investigation, as well as deputy chiefs Police Lieutenant General Jetsada Thongta, Police Lieutenant General Piyapong Raksa, and Police Major Kritphorn Saengsura, Investigation Inspector.

The team acted on intelligence that led them to obtain a search warrant from the Chon Buri Provincial Court, after discovering evidence of unlawful labour activities within the estate.

Upon arrival, the police discovered numerous foreign workers engaged in construction tasks. Some people attempted to escape into a nearby forest but were promptly captured.

Among those arrested, there were 14 Chinese nationals on tourist visas, 43 Myanmar nationals, and one Cambodian national. None of these people had valid work permits.

The initial investigation indicated that the 14 Chinese nationals were working without permits while on tourist visas. The remaining 44 workers from Myanmar and Cambodia were charged with illegal entry and residence in Thailand, alongside working without proper authorisation.

Following the arrests, all the suspects were informed of their legal rights and subsequently handed over to Nong Yai Police Station for further legal action. The police are now broadening their investigation to identify and prosecute employers and other parties involved in these illegal activities.

This operation is part of a wider policy aimed at tightening the oversight of illegal foreign labour throughout Thailand, reported The Pattaya News.

Thai police arrest 58 foreign workers in illegal employment raid | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, police conducted multiple raids, making arrests and surprising shop owners as they targeted street vendors and salons suspected of hiring foreign workers illegally.

Latest Thailand News
Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border

22 minutes ago
Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive | Thaiger Crime News

Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

37 minutes ago
Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat | Thaiger Thailand News

Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat

46 minutes ago
Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff | Thaiger Crime News

Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff

2 hours ago
Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man stabbed in Bangkok after confrontation over a glance

3 hours ago
Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Violent snooker game dispute leaves man hospitalised in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Bangladeshi tourist robbed of 25,500 baht by Thai women in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Bangladeshi tourist robbed of 25,500 baht by Thai women in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chinese man with firearm surrenders after Pattaya store standoff | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man with firearm surrenders after Pattaya store standoff

3 hours ago
Australian robbed of 7,000 baht by duo in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian robbed of 7,000 baht by duo in Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Chinese woman rescued from Pattaya hotel balcony in dramatic operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman rescued from Pattaya hotel balcony in dramatic operation

4 hours ago
Thai police arrest 58 foreign workers in illegal employment raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai police arrest 58 foreign workers in illegal employment raid

4 hours ago
Thailand permits agricultural drones under strict regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand permits agricultural drones under strict regulations

4 hours ago
Thai soldiers injured by landmine near Cambodia border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers injured by landmine near Cambodia border

4 hours ago
Loan shark operation busted in Pattaya, 26 Chinese nationals arrested | Thaiger Pattaya News

Loan shark operation busted in Pattaya, 26 Chinese nationals arrested

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rainfall and potential flash floods

5 hours ago
Chained body found at Phang Nga pier sparks murder probe | Thaiger South Thailand News

Chained body found at Phang Nga pier sparks murder probe

23 hours ago
Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police smash Chinese hacker credit card gang

23 hours ago
Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video) | Thaiger Transport News

Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video)

23 hours ago
Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit

23 hours ago
Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease

24 hours ago
Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured

1 day ago
Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute | Thaiger Business News

Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute

1 day ago
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

1 day ago
7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

1 day ago
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 10, 2025
243 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x