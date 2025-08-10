Thai police arrest 58 foreign workers in illegal employment raid

In Chon Buri province, Thai police conducted a significant raid on an industrial estate, resulting in the arrest of 58 foreign workers for illegal employment. The operation, conducted yesterday, August 9, was part of a larger initiative directed by the National Police Chief to address illegal labour practices.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, oversaw the operation with the assistance of Police Colonel Man Rotthong, Chief of Investigation, as well as deputy chiefs Police Lieutenant General Jetsada Thongta, Police Lieutenant General Piyapong Raksa, and Police Major Kritphorn Saengsura, Investigation Inspector.

The team acted on intelligence that led them to obtain a search warrant from the Chon Buri Provincial Court, after discovering evidence of unlawful labour activities within the estate.

Upon arrival, the police discovered numerous foreign workers engaged in construction tasks. Some people attempted to escape into a nearby forest but were promptly captured.

Among those arrested, there were 14 Chinese nationals on tourist visas, 43 Myanmar nationals, and one Cambodian national. None of these people had valid work permits.

Loading…

The initial investigation indicated that the 14 Chinese nationals were working without permits while on tourist visas. The remaining 44 workers from Myanmar and Cambodia were charged with illegal entry and residence in Thailand, alongside working without proper authorisation.

Following the arrests, all the suspects were informed of their legal rights and subsequently handed over to Nong Yai Police Station for further legal action. The police are now broadening their investigation to identify and prosecute employers and other parties involved in these illegal activities.

This operation is part of a wider policy aimed at tightening the oversight of illegal foreign labour throughout Thailand, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, police conducted multiple raids, making arrests and surprising shop owners as they targeted street vendors and salons suspected of hiring foreign workers illegally.