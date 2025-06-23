Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud

Crackdown continues as smuggling networks exploit rural border crossings

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Kanchanaburi, a man from Bang Saphan was apprehended after attempting to smuggle 41 illegal migrant workers in a pickup truck.

The vehicle became stuck in mud during a police chase, leading to the arrest of all involved. The migrants, from Myanmar, confessed to paying over 50,000 baht (US$1,515) each for passage to Bangkok and Malaysia.

Today, June 23, Chakrit Tanpirun, district officer of Thong Pha Phum, Kanchanaburi, alongside Krisda Moolsawat, chief district officer, and Yongyut Sawaengsuk, received a tip-off about a smuggling operation.

The operation involved a white Isuzu pickup truck with a Bangkok license plate, transporting illegal workers into the Thong Pha Phum district. The police reported the information to Atisan Intra, the Kanchanaburi Governor.

Subsequently, officials, including members of the Thong Pha Phum District Security Team, patrolled various routes. Another team monitored the area near Wat Ulong, Moo 4, Tha Khanun subdistrict, to intercept the suspicious vehicle.

This was part of the government’s SEAL STOP SAVE border security initiative. At 3.40am today, June 23, police spotted the described truck coming from Sangkhla Buri district. Despite signals to stop for inspection, the driver accelerated, fleeing towards Baan U Long, Moo 2, Tha Khanun subdistrict.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Led by the district officer, the police pursued the vehicle closely. The driver attempted to escape via a muddy path leading to the Khwae Noi River.

However, the truck became stuck in the mud, allowing the officials to surround and arrest the driver, identified as 40 year old Kamphon from Ron Thong, Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Inside the truck, 41 Myanmar nationals, 33 men and eight women, were found cramped together.

No illegal items were discovered, but none of the migrants could produce proper documentation. Communication barriers required a translator, who revealed that the migrants originated from cities like Yangon, Mawlamyine, Kachin, and Bago.

They gathered in Phaya Tongsu, Myanmar, before crossing the border into Thailand and boarding a boat from Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri district.

The migrants intended to work in Bangkok and Malaysia, paying 15,000 baht (US$455) and 55,000 baht (US$1,665) respectively to brokers. Kamphon admitted to picking up the migrants at Daichongtong Waterfall, Moo 4, Prang Phle subdistrict, Sangkhla Buri district.

He planned to deliver them to a meeting point in Soi, Nong Bua subdistrict, Mueang Kanchanaburi district, for further transport. However, he was captured during the journey.

Following Kamphon’s confession, the police detained him for further questioning before charging him with aiding illegal entry into the country. The Myanmar migrants faced charges for entering and residing in Thailand without permission, and are to be repatriated, reported KhaoSod.

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
