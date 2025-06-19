Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

Police and administrative officials in Kanchanaburi successfully apprehended a group involved in smuggling migrant workers. The operation yesterday, June 18, resulted in the arrest of 33 undocumented migrants who were found hiding at a meditation centre in Mueang district.

During a routine surveillance operation, Kanchanaburi Highway Police identified two suspicious vehicles on Highway 323, heading towards the city. The vehicles, a white Isuzu pickup with Bangkok registration and a Toyota with Kanchanaburi registration, were spotted near Wang Yai village in Tha Sao subdistrict, Sai Yok district. Police, in coordination with local administrative officials, pursued the vehicles closely.

The vehicles eventually turned into Phutthaprompanyo Monastery in Nong Chok village, Kaeng Sian subdistrict, Mueang district. Here, the drivers helped the migrant workers disembark and led them to hide within the monastery’s meditation hall.

The police, together with administrative officials, swiftly intervened and apprehended all 33 migrants, two accomplices, and the drivers. Both vehicles were seized as evidence.

Investigations revealed that the monastery served as a temporary shelter for smuggling operations. Illegal migrants entering through natural routes were brought to this location before being transported to their final destinations in other provinces, reported KhaoSod.

Police also detained 44 year old Rattanaporn, a monk without official registration, and 50 year old Noppadol, the monastery’s head and a Kanchanaburi resident.

Both were disrobed and taken into custody for further legal proceedings. All suspects have been handed over to the Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station for prosecution.

In similar news, Kanchanaburi highway police stopped a suspicious pickup truck at a red light on June 11 and uncovered 19 undocumented Myanmar migrants along with illegal drugs.

Officers were patrolling Route 3199 near the Lat Ya intersection in Mueang district when they spotted a white four-door Isuzu pickup behaving unusually, with an oddly heavy load. As police moved in to inspect, the driver suddenly tried to reverse and escape, but officers quickly blocked the vehicle.