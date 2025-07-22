Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

Regional labor exploitation claims spark push for cross-border corruption probe

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
65 3 minutes read
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An investigation into corruption involving Cambodian, Myanmar, and Laotian workers was lodged yesterday, July 21, at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Chaeng Watthana Road.

Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Network Foundation, accompanied by Yoswarit Chooklom, known as Jeng Dokjik, submitted a letter and evidence to Major Yutthana Praedam, Director General of the DSI, where Arunsee Wichawut, head of the Special Case Management Division, accepted the complaint.

Mongkolkit explained that previously, a group of employers had filed a complaint with the DSI, prompting a financial investigation focused on the Cambodian name list only.

According to a Cabinet resolution on September 24 last year, the stay of foreign workers in Thailand was extended to February 13 and later extended for six more months to August 13. The largest number of workers are from Myanmar, with over two million registered in the system.

The issue raised by the employers involves the Cambodian name list. Other nationalities include approximately 94,000 Laotian and 3,000 Vietnamese workers.

A total of 2.4 million registered workers were allowed to register as per the Cabinet resolution of September 24 last year, allowing registration for illegal or self-arrived workers, adding about 1.2 million people. Of these, 40,000 to 50,000 registered retroactively, referred to as the retroactive registration of Myanmar workers.

Mongkolkit further elaborated on the Cambodian name list, revealing three main individuals: Es, Nai, and Boy. Nai and Boy are involved in Cambodian and Myanmar operations, with Es managing coordination between Cambodian and Thai governments.

Related Articles

If the country of origin does not approve the name list, it cannot proceed; therefore, 2,500 baht (US$77) is charged per Cambodian worker, totalling approximately 718 million baht (US$22 million).

The funds are split between senior Cambodian and Thai officials, with Thai officials not yet directly involved but linked through private entities, Pa Tia and Pong.

These people manage the funds to deliver bribes to political figures, as DSI investigates the potential involvement of these figures.

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Concerning the Calling Visa fee, it is set at 500 baht (US$15) per head for 280,000 Cambodian workers, used for health checks and document processing.

If not paid, documents cannot be issued. Es coordinates the payment to Pa Tia and Pong, who manage the funds. Further investigation is required to determine if political figures or their associates are involved.

Regarding the Myanmar workers, the 2,500 baht (US$77) name list fee was initially collected but not implemented due to coordination issues with Myanmar’s government after a change in the labour minister.

As a result, 5 billion baht (US$154 million) intended for the fee remains undistributed. However, the 500 baht (US$15) Calling Visa fee still applies to 2 million Myanmar workers, totaling 1 billion baht (US$30 million).

For Myanmar workers outside the system, approximately 1.2 million must visit the Certificate of Identity (CI) centres, opening on August 1 in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, and Surat Thani. A retroactive fee of 3,500 baht (US$308) applies to approximately 50,000 people.

Mongkolkit clarified an earlier mistake regarding the identity of a key figure, initially thought to be Mo but a female official with initials P, possibly named Piw.

The CI registration fee involves a split of 1,200 baht (US$37) between Myanmar and Thai police, with additional documented fees of 2,670 baht (US$82) per head, processed through 7-Eleven.

In September and October, registration for approximately 1 million illegal workers will occur, with funds for CI procedures already secured, including a 500 million baht (US$15 million) deposit for processing.

The investigation into foreign worker corruption involves government officials S and W, with the guidance of Mr. Beans. The Cambodian and Vietnamese cases are less significant due to smaller numbers. A recent DSI raid linked to S, an expert in Cambodian labour, highlights the involvement of multiple recruitment agencies.

Jeng Dokjik urged the media to monitor the situation closely, referencing past suspicious activities at the Ministry of Labour, reported KhaoSod.

He emphasised the economic damage and embarrassment caused by these corrupt practices, despite some individuals benefiting financially. The situation has left civil servants concerned about potential legal repercussions from political actions.

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways eyes August stock market comeback

3 minutes ago
Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run Phuket News

Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run

12 minutes ago
Cha-am forest park lands national camping award Thailand News

Cha-am forest park lands national camping award

20 minutes ago
Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns Pattaya News

Brits in Pattaya face rising risks, embassy warns

26 minutes ago
Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang Thailand News

Chained dogs saved in monk-led rescue mission in Lampang

35 minutes ago
RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape Phuket News

RTN backs down in Phuket land clash as zoning deal takes shape

41 minutes ago
Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture Thailand News

Thailand rejects 0% tax policy with US, protects agriculture

47 minutes ago
Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings Thailand News

Thai to the wurst: Local bangers sizzle in global sausage rankings

57 minutes ago
Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist Thailand News

Bungling thief stabs himself in Rayong botched bike heist

1 hour ago
From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report Bangkok News

From monk to suspect: Abbot may face charges over false theft report

1 hour ago
Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos Phuket News

Homes wrecked, power poles downed in Thalang storm chaos

1 hour ago
Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver Road deaths

Woman seeks justice after hit and run by drunk driver

1 hour ago
Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

2 hours ago
Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus Tourism News

Thailand boosts economy with medical and wellness tourism focus

2 hours ago
Thai villages win big for green tourism push Thailand News

Thai villages win big for green tourism push

2 hours ago
Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use Bangkok News

Bangkok drug dealer Por Hua Benz arrested for assaults and meth use

2 hours ago
Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes Thailand News

Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

2 hours ago
Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history Thailand News

Thai caretaker denies killing bedridden patient despite grim search history

2 hours ago
Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims Crime News

Thai officials face scrutiny over foreign worker corruption claims

3 hours ago
Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather Phuket News

Tourist tragedies rock Phuket and Krabi amid wild weather

3 hours ago
Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured Road deaths

Nissan sedan crash in Chachoengsao leaves two critically injured

3 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out 5 new EV shuttle routes to beat traffic

3 hours ago
Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand Thailand News

Cwm-back kid: Welshman flies home after coma drama in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise Phuket News

Phuket woman runs from Grab rider after fake cash promise

3 hours ago
Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud Crime News

Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

3 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
65 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x