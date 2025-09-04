New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists

Mumbai, India’s bustling financial capital, is now directly connected to one of Thailand’s most coveted tourist destinations, Phuket, thanks to the launch of a new flight route by Akasa Air planned for September 20.

This non-stop service promises to revolutionise travel between India and Thailand, offering an efficient and seamless journey, leaving behind the long layovers and connecting flights that previously plagued the route.

For years, travellers flying from Mumbai to Phuket faced cumbersome journeys with long stops in other cities, but Akasa Air has changed that. The new direct flight promises not only to reduce travel time significantly but also to cater to the growing demand for convenient international travel.

With Mumbai being a central business hub, the need for faster travel options for both business professionals and holidaymakers has never been higher. This move positions Akasa Air as a strong contender in the increasingly competitive aviation market, particularly for travellers looking to explore the vibrant Thai island.

The Mumbai-Phuket route is expected to attract a wide range of passengers. Tourists can now enjoy a quicker, more enjoyable trip to Phuket, famous for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and buzzing nightlife. Over the years, Indian travellers have shown an increasing preference for Phuket, with destinations like Patong Beach and Karon Beach seeing more Indian visitors seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Phuket’s appeal goes beyond just its stunning beaches. The island serves as a gateway to other Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, making it even more attractive for travellers seeking multi-destination trips.

The introduction of this direct flight is expected to boost Phuket’s tourism sector, increasing demand for local services like hotels, restaurants, and entertainment, which will, in turn, positively impact the island’s economy, according to Travel and Tour World.

For Akasa Air, this new route is not just about connecting two cities; it’s about tapping into a rapidly growing market for regional travel. As more airlines compete to offer direct flights between India and Southeast Asia, the increased competition is likely to drive down airfares, improving service quality and making international travel more affordable and accessible for a broader audience.

With a growing middle class in India, more affordable international travel options like this direct flight to Phuket will make it easier for Indian tourists to explore Southeast Asia. The success of this route could pave the way for more direct flights to other popular destinations in the region, reshaping the future of travel between India and Southeast Asia.