Five Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal work in Bangkok market

Silent workforce sparks wider hunt for illegal employment rings

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
On May 17, five Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry and working without permits at a popular street food market in the RCA area. Immigration officials are expanding investigations to prosecute their employers.

Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyaluck, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, instructed Police Major General Prasath Khemprasert, head of Immigration Division 1, along with Police Colonel Pholasit Sutthiaj and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Puangsombat, to intensify crime prevention efforts. The focus is on immigration violations and the involvement of foreigners in human trafficking, prostitution, and forced labour, particularly in street food markets.

During an inspection in the Rama 9 area, establishments with Chinese-language signage suggested potential Chinese ownership or illegal employment. However, no Chinese nationals were found. Instead, five Myanmar men were discovered working illegally, without passports, having entered the kingdom unlawfully.

The arrested workers face charges for illegal entry and working without permission. Police are also pursuing legal action against their employers for hiring foreign workers without necessary work permits, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Tourist Police in Pattaya arrested 25 foreign nationals found working illegally at construction sites for pool villas, shedding light on a growing trend of foreign-run property developments operating outside the law.

The operation, led by Police Colonel Man Rotthong, focused on Chinese investors suspected of turning villa projects into unlicensed rental businesses.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided four construction sites in the Huay Yai subdistrict of Bang Lamung district on March 11. Police had received reports of around 40 Chinese and Myanmar nationals working at the locations, which included roughly 20 villas still under construction.

During the raid, officers found Chinese supervisors directing Myanmar labourers. After inspecting documents, police detained nine Chinese and 16 Myanmar nationals, none of whom could provide valid work permits. They now face charges related to breaches of employment and immigration laws, according to a police spokesperson.

