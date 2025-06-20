20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

Migrants arrived by boat, planning to transit Thailand en route to Malaysia

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
61 1 minute read
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

A human smuggling route was shut down as 20 Myanmar migrants were caught hiding in a rubber plantation in Kanchanaburi, after a dawn raid by Thai authorities.

Chakrit Tanpirul, the district chief of Thong Pha Phum in Kanchanaburi province, revealed yesterday, June 19, that officials had foiled a major illegal entry operation the night before. The bust followed a tip-off about a group of Myanmar nationals being smuggled into Thailand through the Sangkhla Buri border, with plans to lie low in Thong Pha Phum while awaiting transport to their next destination.

Acting swiftly, Kanchanaburi Governor Athisan Intra launched Operation SEAL STOP SAVE, deploying a joint force of territorial defence volunteers and local leaders. A surveillance point was set up at the entrance to Ban Keringkravia in Chalae subdistrict, but no suspicious movement was observed overnight.

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation | News by Thaiger

At 6am on Wednesday, June 18, officers switched tactics and began patrolling a dirt road running through a rubber plantation in Village 2, Ban Keringkravia. That’s when they struck gold — a group of 20 people, hiding among the trees.

As soon as they were spotted, the group attempted to scatter in panic. But it was too late. Officers managed to round up all 20 migrants — 17 men and three women — each carrying small bags of personal belongings. No contraband was found, but none of them possessed legal identification or documents.

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Unable to speak Thai, a translator was brought in. The migrants said they came from Yangon and Mandalay, and had entered Thailand via natural trails from Myanmar’s Payathonzu district, crossing into the Nong Lu subdistrict of Sangkhla Buri. They had used a boat to reach the rubber plantation, planning to travel through Thailand en route to Malaysia for work.

They told officers they were promised jobs in Malaysia by brokers, and each had agreed to pay approximately 6,500 Malaysian Ringgits (around 55,000 baht) for the journey, reported KhaoSod.

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation | News by Thaiger

Instead, they now face legal trouble. The entire group was transported to Thong Pha Phum Police Station for questioning and will be charged with entering and residing in Thailand illegally.

Police say the crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle human trafficking routes through the region.

Latest Thailand News
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

14 seconds ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

32 minutes ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

1 hour ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

1 hour ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

2 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

2 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

2 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

2 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

3 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

19 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

19 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

19 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

19 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

20 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

20 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

20 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

20 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

20 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

20 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

20 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

21 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

21 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

21 hours ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal32 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x