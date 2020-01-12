Police doubt gold robbery was the motive for deadly Lopburi attack | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Police doubt gold robbery was the motive for deadly Lopburi attack
Police and authorities now suspect that the motive for Thursday’s brutal and deadly attack, which killed three, including a toddler, may not have been robbery. The lone gunman stormed into a gold shop at a Robinson’s Shopping Centre in Lopburi, Central Thailand, and systematically shot and killed customers and shop staff.
The Crime Suppression Division is running background checks on all victims of the shooting at the Aurora gold shop in Lop Buri’s Robinson Shopping Mall as the armed thief took such a small amount of gold. Three people including a two year old were killed and four others wounded, in what appeared to be a robbery where the their got away with such a small amount.
The gunman, wearing a ski mask, black shirt and camouflage trousers, fired on staff and customers as he approached the counter. He was armed with a pistol and silencer, and grabbed three trays of gold, worth only about half a million baht.
A shop assistant was killed and the two year old boy, who was shot in the head as he walked past with his mother, died later in hospital.
The “robber” also shot and killed a security guard on his way out before jumping on a motorbike without a licence plate, and fled the scene. CCTV cameras captured his arrival, crime and departure but police say they have no leads in the investigation up to date.
Two of the wounded were a prominent local husband and wife business couple, who were shopping for jewellery with their daughter when the armed gunman opened strolled into the shop. They underwent surgery and are currently in a stable situation. The daughter was unharmed.
Police speculate the suspect is probably still in Lop Buri and expect to arrest him within three days, without providing any further exclamation of their progress. Security camera footage shows that he arrived at the store alone.
A police spokesman says the man used a CZ P-01 tactical 9mm pistol with a long silencer, an expensive weapon which was “unlikely to be unregistered.” There is currently a 600,000 baht reward being offered for information leading to the gunman’s arrest.
Central Thailand
5 dead, 8 injured as tourist passenger van slams into rear of broken down truck in central Thailand
Five tourists have died and another eight injured after their passenger van slammed into the rear of a parked ten wheel truck that had broken down. The incident happened outside the Ban Noi PTT petrol station in Nong Phai district on the Saraburi to Lomsak Road.
The van was on its way from the south to Khao Khor in Petchabun, central Thailand. An investigation shows that the truck was positioned in the right hand lane and was about to be towed by a six wheel truck that was in front of it. Police confirm that was no warnings or signals to warn traffic approaching the site of the crash. They also confirmed that there were no braking skids on the road so the driver never even had time to react to the situation.
Four tourists died at the scene. Another died at the Nong Phai Hospital.
Two of eight people injured were found by emergency responders under the six wheeler. One was the driver of that truck who was fixing the towing arm at the time of the collision.
SOURCE: Daily News
Central Thailand
Gunman wasn’t after gold – investigators speculate about killer’s motives
Investigators have become suspicious of the motives of the lone gunman who shot and killed three people, injuring another four, at the Aurora Gold Shop in the Robinsons Mall in Lopburi on Thursday. They are seeking more information on the victims as the gold stolen was such a small amount – the suspicion is that the target wasn’t the gold jewellery.
Lopburi city district is about 150 kilometres north of Bangkok.
Three people including a two year old were systematically shot and killed, and four others wounded, when the gunman entered the gold shop. After strolling into the shop, shooting at the customers and staff, the gunman jumped onto the glass counter and stole a few trays of gold jewellery. The value was estimated to be around 500,000 baht.
The shooting happened about fifteen minutes before the mall was set to close for the night. After the robbery the gunman shot and killed a security guard before escaping on a motorcycle. There was no number plate on the motorcycle.
Two of the wounded were a husband and wife who were browsing gold jewellery with their daughter when the gunmen strolled into the shop. The couple are reported to be prominent business people in the province. They both underwent surgery and were still recovering this morning. Their daughter escaped unharmed.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the gunman for killing the young two year old boy, saying “such an action was deplorable”.
Social media has also roundly condemned the robber and claiming that the death penalty was the best punishment for such a heinous crime. There has also been speculation online that the actions and attire of the assailant gave the appearance of an army-trained soldier. He was clearly trained in the use of his weapon.
The Crime Suppression Division say they are now getting more information on the victims business and personal profiles to try and uncover any possible motives for the crime.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Lone gunman storms into Lopburi gold shop and kills three people – VIDEO
Police are now on the hunt for the Lopburi gold-shop robber who has killed three and injured four. The man stormed into a Robinson Department Store gold shop last night killing three people as he walked in. He shot without hesitation and paid no attention to the people he’d shot. One of them was a young boy. The gunman also wounded four others during the attack.
The armed man walked into the Aurora gold shop inside a mall on the Phahon Yothin Highway at 8.44pm. He strode in and started shooting at customers and staff. He then jumped on top of the glass counter, snatched three trays of gold necklaces valued around 500,000 baht, and then shot a security guard dead before fleeing on a Yamaha motorcycle. The entire incident lasted around a minute.
The robbery and shooting. WARNING: Graphic content.
Three people died as a result of the shots fired as the man entered the store, including a two-year old boy shot in the head while walking past the gold shop with his mother.
The shooter was wearing a full-face face mask, balaclava, black shirt and “camo” trousers. He has armed with a 9mm pistol with a ‘silencer’ attached. The gunman acted alone.
Armed police commandos have now been deployed in the hunt for the gunman.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
