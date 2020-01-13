Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues

8 hours ago

Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues
PHOTO: Failes and friends wait for any good news during the weekend's search - Thai PBS World
Search and rescue volunteers and officials in Thailand’s south spent all yesterday searching for two young girls who went missing. At this stage the two are believed to have drowned. The pair were swept into deeper waters by a series of large waves in the Gulf of Thailand seas off Naratat Beach in Narathiwat province on Saturday.

Strong winds and waves have persisted over the weekend hampering search and rescue efforts.

8 year old Nulfadia Sala and 9 year old Fatin Binmading were celebrating National Children’s Day with their parents and other children.

Whilst they were playing close to the shoreline, strong waves ran up the beach “without warning”. Four children, in one section along the beach, were swept off their feet but three of them, except Fatin, were quickly rescued from the foaming seas by people on the beach. At another location along the beach, another three, except Nulfadia, were saved by rescuers. The pair of missing girls weren’t playing together at the time but it was the same set of ‘freak’ waves that swept the children into the water.

Narathiwat’s governor Thana Wittayanupong headed straight to the scene of the incident and set up an emergency rescue centre to coordinate the search for the two missing girls.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Insurgency

One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack
PHOTO: Defence olunteers survey the site of a clash with rebels - Naew Na

An insurgent is dead and two defence volunteers wounded after a clash in the the southern border province of Narathiwat on Sunday. Police reports indicate a group of insurgents attacked a defence volunteer outpost in the area the Sukhirin district just before noon, injuring two. Reinforcements rushed to the scene and fired on the fleeing gunmen who headed for the nearby woods.

One guerilla was identified as 29 year old Abdulhadi Arbu Daoah and was shot dead. Other insurgents fled into the jungle. Despite some positive signs over the last 16 years, there has been little progress in talks between the government and the mainly Muslim insurgents in Thailand’s restive deep south.

The insurgency originated in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist movement in the historically Malay Patani region, which comprises what are now Thailand’s southernmost provinces, but it has become more complex and violent since early 2000s, due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and sometimes even pirates.

Since 2004, at least 7085 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in literally tens of thousands of violent incidents. Among the victims are teachers, monks and children, both Buddhist and Muslim.

While the number of such incidents per year is declining, their severity is on the rise.

Fifteen people were killed in an attack on a village defence checkpoint Yala province late last year, the most violent security checkpoint attack in over a decade.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

Songkhla

4 out of 19 missing Rohingya captured after Wednesday’s detention centre escape

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

4 out of 19 missing Rohingya captured after Wednesday's detention centre escape
PHOTO: Police and soldiers start their search last Wednesday for the missing Rohingya - Assawin Pakkawan

4 Rohingya migrants who escaped with 15 others from a Songkhla detention centre earlier this week have now been captured.

The superintendent of Songkhla Province’s Immigration Bureau reported yesterday that four more of the detained Rohingya had been captured. Rohingya migrants entering Thailand, often as boat passengers or smuggled on their way to Malaysia, are treated as illegal immigrants and not offered refugee status.

Chalit Chokeamonpanich says three of the men were re-arrested in on the Thai side of the border and the other on the Malaysian side. A search continues for the remaining 15 escapees. The group broke through the iron bars of their cell window on the third floor of the immigration detention centre on Wednesday, January 8 around 4am. They then used knotted sheets to climb down to the ground.

“They were successful three days ago because the iron grill was old and weak. I have brought the issue up with my superior and repairmen will install stronger windows tomorrow.”

Police have asked villagers in the area to keep an eye out for the remaining escapees and to alert authorities if there are any sightings. The escapees were arrested last year during a clampdown on human trafficking rings smuggling Rohingya from Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia.

SOURCE: The Nation

Songkhla

Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre
PHOTO: Soldiers and sniffer dogs track down the escapees - Assawin Pakkawan

Police and soldiers are searching forest areas around the border areas of Sadao district, south of Hat Yai in Songkhla, as they look for 18 illegal Royingha migrants. Originally 19 fled from the camp, about five kilometres from the border but one broke his leg during the escape and was soon found while hiding in a nearby village. 18 are still on the run. The escape was just before dawn this morning around 4am.

The group broke through the iron bars of their cell window on the third floor of the immigration detention centre. They then used knotted sheets to climb down to the ground.

Thailand refuses to recognise ethnic Rohingya as refugees when they enter Thailand. The Thai government routinely detains them and deports them back to Myanmar. But many are trafficked through the Kingdom to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Post report that two sniffer dogs are assisting police track the escapees who were last seen running into the jungle towards the Malaysian border. Sadao police chief Pongphan Saengsanga speculated that some were hiding in rubber plantations in the area, but admitted that others could have already crossed the border.

Police have asked villagers in the area to keep an eye out for the escapees and alert authorities if there were any sightings. The escapees were arrested last year during a clampdown on human trafficking rings smuggling Rohingya from Myanmar through Thailand to Malaysia.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Police and sniffer dogs search for 18 Rohingya who escaped from southern detention centre

Google Maps

Google Maps

Trending