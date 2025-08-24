Man arrested for smuggling meth in souvenir dolls to Japan

Drugs disguised as keepsakes reveal clever smuggling methods

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025
Picture courtesy of นิวส์ทั่วไทยออนไลน์ Facebook

A 29 year old man named Phet has been arrested for smuggling crystal methamphetamine, known as ice, hidden inside souvenir dolls intended for shipment to Japan.

The arrest took place at his residence in Mueang district, Phetchabun province, following an investigation by the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau yesterday, August 23, at 4pm.

The investigation began on August 18, when police were alerted by a 24 year old man, Nawi, who had been tasked with transporting the goods to Japan. Nawi became suspicious of the packages, prompting him to contact the police.

Upon inspection, police discovered two boxes containing souvenir dolls with heads made of ping pong balls. Inside these, a substance resembling narcotics was found.

Further examination confirmed the presence of crystal methamphetamine. Among the 789 dolls, 665 contained the drugs, amounting to a total of 14.5 kilogrammes.

Picture courtesy of นิวส์ทั่วไทยออนไลน์ Facebook

The suspect, Phet, was already known to police for previous drug-related offenses in Phetchabun. Police gathered sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court, leading to his capture at his home, reported KhaoSod.

During interrogation, Phet confessed to being a general labourer who took on the task for a Lao woman in exchange for 4,000 baht (US$125). Police are now focusing on expanding the investigation to apprehend others involved in the drug trafficking network. Legal proceedings against Phet are underway.

In similar news, on August 3, Thai police intercepted a major drug trafficking operation in Chiang Khan district, Loei province.

Police seized nearly 4 million methamphetamine pills during the operation. Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumet Polyeam, commander of Border Patrol Police Company 246, coordinated with multiple units, including the Eastern Forces, Chiang Khan Boat Station, local police, and administrative officials, to dismantle the transnational trafficking network.

The crackdown is part of Loei province’s broader Re-X Ray initiative, aimed at enhancing community vigilance against illegal activities.

